Ravens Trade Tight End Hayden Hurst to Falcons for Draft Picks

The Ravens traded tight end and former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft, according to reports.

Hurst spent the past season behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart.

Coach John Harbaugh said the goal was to get Hurst more opportunities this upcoming season. Apparently, there simply was not enough opportunities. The Ravens could fill the void of Hurts' departure with the extra draft picks.

"Hayden made huge strides," Harbaugh said. "He was another guy that came up [to my office] and we talked for a long time, and he’s another guy that nailed it. He’s going to be working really hard to keep expanding himself as a football player. He wants more, and he’s going to get more."

Hurst suffered an injury during his rookie training camp, which opened the door for Andrews to get more snaps. Andrews took full advantage of the opportunity and has become one of Baltimore top playmakers. setting team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10) this past season.

Boyle is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and he fits perfectly into the Ravens offense. In March 2019, Boyle signed a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees.

Hurst also had a solid season in 2019, posting career-highs in receiving yards (349), receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (two). Hurst has an average salary of $2.8 million and is not set to become an unrestricted free agent until 2023.

Earlier this year, Hurst opened up about his battles with depression.