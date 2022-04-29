Ravens Trade Marquise Brown to Cardinals for Draft Picks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and the 100th pick — third round, compensatory — in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick.

It's the third time in five years Baltimore has two first-round picks.

Brown is in the final year of his rookie contract. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had said the team would pick up his fifth-year option in 2023 worth $13.4 million, but the situation evidently changed.

Rashod Bateman is expected to emerge as the Ravens No. 1 wide receiver this season. Baltimore also has several other wideouts with potential, including Devon Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace.

As a rookie with the Ravens, Brown caught 46 passes for 584 yards with seven touchdowns despite being hampered by a foot injury.

The following year, he caught 58 passes for 769 yards with eight scores.

In 2021, Brown and tight end Mark Andrews each eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. It was just the second Ravens tandem to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the same season, joining Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander who accomplished that feat in 1996.

However, Brown can be disappointing with his drops and he has also expressed disappointment at times with the Ravens for not getting enough targets.

In February, Brown deleted all of his Ravens pictures on social media, which ramped up speculation about his future with the team.

Now, the divorce is official.