Ravens Training Camp Battles: Slot Cornerback

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will have a heated competition for depth behind cornerback Marlon, Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith.

Baltimore will have several players to earn the primary role at nickle back.

“I expect it to be] absolutely heated," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about the battle for depth at cornerback. "I think [pass game coordinator/secondary] Coach [Chris] Hewitt and [defensive backs] Coach [D’Anton] Lynn have done a tremendous job with those guys throughout the course of the whole offseason, and those guys have responded very well.

"So, I’m looking forward to that competition that you’re talking about in training camp. It’s a very talented group, and the best players will be the guys that play the best. I can’t wait to watch it play out.”

Here is a breakdown of those key players competing for the starting job:

Tavon Young

He has the inside track if he can stay healthy. Young was back on the practice field for the team's mandatory minicamp about nine months after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The fifth-year player from Temple endured the setback in a 33-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2. Young has also performed well in games when he is able to get on the field.

Outlook: Young will likely be the starter if he is fully received from his injury and can stay healthy.

Anthony Averett

He flashed during the OTAs with several interceptions. Last season, Averett played in 10 games (four starts), recording 27 tackles (22 solo) and a career-high 7 passes defended. He started in the Ravens’ final three games after returning from a stint on the IR (shoulder) that sidelined him from Weeks 8-12

Outlook: Averett could easily slip into the starting role if Young struggles. He can also provide valuable depth behind Humprhey and Peters.

Khalil Dorsey

— Another intriguing option is second-year who established a much more physical presence in the OTAs. Dorsey also saw action in six games after beginning the season on the practice squad. He finished with 1 solo tackle and 1 special teams tackle, before being placed on Injured Reserve (shoulder) on Nov. 10.

Outlook: Dorsey can provide valuable depth if he can stay healthy.

Other Options

Smith is also an option in the slot, but his size makes him a clear option to match up with the opposing tight ends. Humphrey has also played in the slot, but his value is on the outside matched up with the opposition's top wide receiver.