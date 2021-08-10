Ravens Training Camp Day 11: Rookie Rashod Bateman Injured

This story will be updated.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman limped off the field early in the Aug. 10 practice and was not able to return.

Bateman sustained the injury while running a route against cornerback Marcus Peters. Bateman appeared to pull up and then fell to the ground.

The Ravens have not provided an update on Bateman's injury or how long he will be sidelined.

The injury to Bateman is a troublesome trend for the Ravens over the early days of training camp.

Three other wide receivers — Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain — are also sidelined with injuries.

As a result, the Ravens could be short-handed at wideout for the first preseason game Aug. 14 against the Saints. A pair of second-year players — Devon Duvernay and James Proche — have performed well over training camp and could get the start.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson recently returned to practice after being sidelined with COVID-19 and his availability against the Saints is uncertain. Jackson completed deep passes to Sammy Watkins and Mark Andrews at practice Aug. 10.

In addition, cornerback Khalil Dorsey was also injured trying to break up a pass to wide receiver Devin Gray. He appeared to injure his arm or shoulder and was forced to the locker room.

On a brighter note, cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a dominant day at practice. At one point, he broke four consecutive passes, forcing the quarterbacks to adjust their reads.

Safety DeShon Elliott also had another solid practice and has performed well over the past two weeks.