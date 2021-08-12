Ravens Training Camp Day 12: Proche's Chance to Shine

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche was widely speculated to be on the bubble for this year's 53- man roster.

Proche, however, has outplayed most of the other wideouts and has put himself in a position to be a key part of the offense.

Throughout training camp, Proche has run tight routes, dominated defensive backs and been a stalwart on special teams.

He has won matchups against Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety DeShon Elliott and has been more physical than some of the other younger players.

He could start the first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Proche has certainly impressed coach John Harbaugh with his work ethic.

"He’s out here making plays every day," Harbaugh said. "He has plenty of things to work on in terms of our offense and what he needs to do, but I’m nothing but pleased with James Proche.”

Proche, a sixth-round (201st overall) in the draft, had limited opportunities as a rookie.

He caught just one pass for 14 yards after a stellar career at SMU. Proche did an effective job returning punts before being inactive late in the season because of a roster crunch.

However, Proche put n the work during the offseason and worked out with wide receiver coach David Robinson, who has also trained Dez Bryant. Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders, Chris Godwin, Rashard Higgins and Jakeem Grant.

The results are showing.

"I think he’s doing a really good job," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He’s been working hard all offseason. He got here before anybody else, I think, and he’s been working, working, working. He wants the ball. He’s got that attitude that he wants to make an impact, and it shows with his play. So, he’s just doing a really good job – showing up every day, making plays, knowing what he’s supposed to do and just performing very well. There are always things to work on, but so far, he’s really made a statement."

Other Notes

Newly signed outside linebacker Justin Houston switched from No. 48 to No. 50.

Several players missed practice including offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland and Ronnie Stanley; wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain; and fullback Patrick Ricard.

Zeitler, who suffered a foot sprain on Aug. 3, did conditioning work on a side field.

Bateman is having surgery on his injured groin and will be back sometime in September, according to Harbaugh.

Linebacker Kristian Welch and safety DeShon Elliott managed interceptions on the day. Welch returned his pickoff for a touchdown.