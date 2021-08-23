Ravens Training Camp Notebook: Thin At Wide Receiver

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't have many of their wide receivers available at practice on Monday, Aug. 23.

Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Marquise Brown, Deon Cain, Miles Boykin, and Michael Dereus did not participate in team drills.

James Proche pulled up with an injury midway through practice, grabbing the lower part of his back. Proche never left the field, but he didn’t take another rep and it was later revealed he was suffering from cramps.

Fellow wide receiver Jaylon Moore was also dealing with cramps.

Overall, the Ravens had about 18 players not practicing.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was able to participate in the practice and he continues to increase his work after having season-ending ankle surgery in November. Rookie guard Ben Cleveland didn’t participate much in team drills as he works his way back from a concussion.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed inside linebacker L.J. Fort suffered an ACL injury.

Harbaugh is hopeful that tight end Nick Boyle will be ready for the regular-season opener against Las Vegas. He also likes the depth the team has at tight end.

Fullback/tight Patrick Ricard confirmed he had surgery on his hip in Colorado early in the offseason, but he is 100% healthy. He also said he played all last year with a torn labrum in his hip, which necessitated the procedure.

Running back J.K. Dobbins had the highlight of the day, making a leaping, one-handed reception deep down the field. He also spun around to catch the ball in traffic.