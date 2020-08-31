Top 5 performers for Ravens throughout 2020 training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are entering the final stages of trimming their roster to 53 players by Sept. 5 and implementing the game plan for the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The team had an abbreviated, yet productive training camp where several newcomers and veterans shined.

Here are five players that stood out

1. Wide Receiver James Proche

The rookie sixth-round pick from SMU made a highlight-reel play in almost every practice. He was not only efficient in fielding punts on special teams, Proche also showed solid hands throughout team drills. He has the speed to be a game-changer as a rookie. The coaches have also been impressed by his work ethic.

2. Defensive End Calais Campbell

The veteran Pro-Bowler was the Ravens' biggest offseason acquisition. He is every bit as good as advertised. At 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, Campbell was easy to spot on the practice field because he towered above most of his teammates. Campbell was dominant in team drills and has already emerged as a leader of the defense.

3. Wide Receiver Marquise Brown

The speedy wideout is expected to be one of the NFL's breakout players this offseason. Brown flashed throughout training camp, routinely getting behind the secondary for long receptions. Brown is also fully recovered from the foot injury that hampered him last season and he added a considerable amount of muscle to his 5-foot-9 frame.

. 4. Running Back J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State, has shown the potential to help carry the load in a crowded backfield. In addition to breaking tackles and juking defenders, Dobbins has flashed his versatility. In the Ravens' first practice at M & T Bank Stadium, Dobbins made a leaping grab over linebacker Kristian Welch in the corner of the end zone. The following day, he made another acrobatic catch where he tip-toed just inside the back of the end zone.

5. Tight End Mark Andrews

Andrews is a steadying force on the offense. The ball rarely touches the turf when he's the main target for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Andrews is also developing as a blocker, which will be vital for the Ravens running attack. Andrews is also a force in the red zone and look for him to have another huge year after earning Pro Bowl honors last season.