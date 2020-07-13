RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens Training Camp Battles, Predictions: Running Backs

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had the best running attack in league history last season.

They'll be hard-pressed to top that performance, but that's what they plan to do. 

"We broke the rushing record last year. You know, that would be a lot to go and attain again, but we're going for it," running back Mark Ingram said. "We're going to shoot for it. We have the players to do it. In order to win championships, you have to add great players. I think we did that this offseason, so we're looking forward to the season."

Here's a breakdown of the running backs heading into the 2020 training camp.

Probable lineup: Ingram, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, J.K. Dobbins 

Analysis: The Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries). Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns. Undrafted rookie Bronson Rechsteiner is a viable candidate for the practice squad and can also play fullback. 

Prediction: Baltimore was not in the market for a running back in this year's NFL Draft, but Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore when he fell to them in the second round with the 55th overall pick. Dobbins makes this record-setting attack even stronger and he has the talent to move up the depth chart in his rookie year. The Ravens' 2020 opponents will stack the box to shut down that running game. However, Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been masterful putting together a game plan to counter those types of strategies. While the Ravens might not break more records, they'll be among the best teams in the NFL with running the football and that will be key for their ongoing success.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harbaugh expects fully healthy Ravens for training camp

John Harbaugh expects the Baltimore Ravens to be at full strength when training camp opens later this month. Covid-19 pandemic poses more challenges.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy View: Can Lamar Jackson have a repeat performance?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's ability to deliver a repeat performance for his fantasy owners in 2020 depends as much on his coaches as it does on him.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

RG3 dishes on Ravens rookies Duvernay, Proche after workouts

Robert Griffin III spent time working out with a pair of Ravens rookie receivers — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — and he came away impressed by what he saw.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

No offseason, no problem for Ravens 'Wolfpack'

Justin Tucker, Morgan Cox, and Sam Koch are known as 'The Wolfpack' because they've been together for so long and their tight bond with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Expectations heating up as Ravens edge toward training camp

Led by Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens aren't flying under the radar any longer and they're already favored in each game this season.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

Ravens fans have spoken: Lamar Jackson over Joe Flacco

While Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl, fans chose Lamar Jackson as the greatest quarterback in the history of the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Former players wary of Mahomes-like deal for Lamar Jackson

Some former NFL players are wary of Lamar Jackson landing a Patrick Mahomes-like deal with the Ravens because of the potential wear and tear in his career.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens top list for NFL's 'Most Complete Team' in 2020

Led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens edged the Chiefs, 49ers and Saints for the NFL's top roster heading into the 2020 season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens defer season tickets, cap attendance at 14,000

The Ravens might have set the bar for other NFL teams with their 2020 attendance policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Patrick Queen emerging as leading Rookie of Year candidate

The lofty expectations continue to build for Ravens rookie Patrick Queen who has emerged as one of the front-runners for NFL Defensive Rooke of the Year.

Todd Karpovich