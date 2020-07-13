Ravens Training Camp Battles, Predictions: Running Backs

The Ravens had the best running attack in league history last season.

They'll be hard-pressed to top that performance, but that's what they plan to do.

"We broke the rushing record last year. You know, that would be a lot to go and attain again, but we're going for it," running back Mark Ingram said. "We're going to shoot for it. We have the players to do it. In order to win championships, you have to add great players. I think we did that this offseason, so we're looking forward to the season."

Here's a breakdown of the running backs heading into the 2020 training camp.

Probable lineup: Ingram, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, J.K. Dobbins

Analysis: The Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries). Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns. Undrafted rookie Bronson Rechsteiner is a viable candidate for the practice squad and can also play fullback.

Prediction: Baltimore was not in the market for a running back in this year's NFL Draft, but Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore when he fell to them in the second round with the 55th overall pick. Dobbins makes this record-setting attack even stronger and he has the talent to move up the depth chart in his rookie year. The Ravens' 2020 opponents will stack the box to shut down that running game. However, Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been masterful putting together a game plan to counter those types of strategies. While the Ravens might not break more records, they'll be among the best teams in the NFL with running the football and that will be key for their ongoing success.