Ravens will not host fans for 2020 training camp per NFL rules

The Ravens won't allow fans during their 2020 training camp because of NFL rules, team president Dick Cass announced.

Other teams will have to follow suit.

An official start date for the 2020 training camp has yet to be announced.

Even if state and local government regulations would eventually permit limited attendance in Maryland, NFL/NFLPA protocols do not allow access because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

These guidelines also apply to any stadium training camp practices that might occur, according to the team.

“It is critically important that we protect the well-being of our players, coaches, staff, fans and overall community,” Cass said “Health and safety will always be a top priority, and while we are disappointed that fans will not attend training camp, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the public and our organization. We look forward to welcoming back fans in the future when we can safely do so.”

Since 2011, Ravens training camp has taken place at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md., where the organization could host up to 2,000 fans at each practice.

However, the NFL could allow teams to players to report to their respective training camp facilities by July 28, according to multiple sources.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and several players have expressed optimism about training camp and the regular season proceeding as planned.

“Nobody can predict the future. That’s in God’s hands," said Harbaugh, who wore a protective mask around his neck during a Zoom call. "It’s all to be determined. I’m confident that it’ll happen. I know I’m very hopeful. I’m praying for it. I want it to happen, and I think it will happen; I believe it will happen.

"I think we will have protocols in place, and the testing is the main thing – that seems to be the biggest piece and the most important piece right now to making sure that we don’t have a spread in the building, those kinds of things. But we’ll trust the higher powers on that one.”