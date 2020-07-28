RavenCountry
Breakdown of the Ravens new-look 2020 training camp

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens players began entering the Under Armour Performance Center for the first time since January.  

The rookies were able to get a look at their new surroundings for the first time after a tumultuous offseason caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, this year's training camp will be like no other in the history of the NFL. 

Numerous protocols are in place to protect the players from the coronavirus, including no fans at training camp and the cancellation of all four preseason games.

While the players are finally on-site, it will be weeks before they actually take the practice field and begin drills.

Here's a breakdown of the schedule. 

Veterans arriving at the facility will undergo a COVID-19 test on back-to-back days and then must go off-site to wait for the results. The players then receive the third test on July 30 before taking their physicals. Subsequently, players will be tested daily for the virus for two weeks. 

Players who test positive for the virus or have been exposed to someone who tested positive can be placed on a special injured reserve list. Asymptomatic players can return to the facility 10 days after the positive test or if they have two consecutive negative tests within five days of diagnosis.

Eight days of strength and conditioning work are scheduled to begin on Aug. 3. Coaches are also allowed to conduct walk-throughs over this period.

Teams must trim their rosters to 80 players by Aug. 16 under an agreement by the NFL and NFLPA. Teams do have the option of starting camp with 90 if they split them up into two groups and then get down to 80 by that same date.

Players can formally take the practice field without pads (helmets and shells are allowed) on Aug. 12. These practices can last up to two hours.

Coaches can begin formal full-pad drills Aug. 17 through Sept. 6. Players are allowed one day off every seven days.

Beginning Sept. 7, the team can begin preparing for the regular season, which opens the following week.   

The Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener Sept. 13. 

