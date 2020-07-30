Harbaugh: Ravens prepared to handle the new world of NFL

There was a time when the biggest concern among NFL coaches was players showing up in shape for training camp.

Now, they have to navigate the tumultuous waters of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means following guidelines for social distancing during practice and not being able to play preseason games.

Nonetheless, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is taking these challenges in stride.

“It’s no different than what anyone else has to deal with," Harbaugh said. "If you look at things that are going on in the world right now, whether it’s grocery shopping or getting gas, you’ve got to figure it out It’s been challenging but it’s been kind of fun.”

NFL teams are dealing with strict guidelines to ensure players are able to get acclimated after all of the offseason activities for were canceled.

First, they have to take several tests to ensure they do not have the coronavirus. Beginning Aug. 3, the players begin eight days of strength and conditioning. Coaches are also allowed to conduct walk-throughs over this period.

Players can formally take the practice field without pads (helmets and shells are allowed) on Aug. 12, but Harbaugh is still waiting for more guidance.

“We’re still getting the memos and emails about how practice has to be organized and structured, the timing of when guys report and are eligible to practice,” Harbaugh said. “We’re just working through it right now, trying to put together the best training camp that we possibly can and to be the best team we can be when the season starts.”

Teams will also have a tougher time evaluating players because there are no preseason games. Their first action will be the regular-season opener.

Once again, Harbaugh and the Ravens are ready to make the necessary adjustments.

“Decisions will be made once we put the pads on,” Harbaugh said. “Having the games would be a plus. It would help us make an evaluation, but we can make the evaluation based on what we have. And that’s what we’ll have to do.”