Ravens training camp notebook: Campbell dominant, Jackson soars

Calais Campbell is an imposing figure on the practice field.

The veteran defensive end is already taken on a leadership role after being acquired by the Ravens in Mach.

Campbell has set the tone throughout camp and has been a force in 11-on-11 drills.

One player yelled, "You look like Muhammad Ali" by the way Campbell was hitting the pads.

In short, he's been every bit as good as the Ravens envisioned.

Jackson Solid Again, Boykin Shines

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was solid for a second consecutive day. He's clearly improved with converting his outside throws.

In one instance, Jackson threw. a pass just beyond the reach of cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a long completion to a leaping Miles Boykin on the near sideline.

On another play, Jackson rolled out of the pocket and threw a 25-yard completion to Willie Snead who managed to stay in-bounds.

"He’s been very consistent and focused on improving,” Harbaugh said about Jackson.

Jackson also found rookie Devin Duvernay for a deep completion over Pro-Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters. Duvernay also got the best of Anthony Averitt on a deep pass from Robert Griffin III.

Caw, Caw (other notes)

Nose tackle Brandon Williams was back on the practice field after missing the previous day. ... Wide receiver Chris Moore is still dealing with a broken finger and did not participate. ... Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson missed a second straight day for undisclosed reasons. "He should be back in a couple of days at the most. He’s OK – just normal training camp-type stuff," Harbaugh said about Ferguson.

While rookie James Proche is being linked to special teams, he's shown solid potential catching the football and has some of the best hands in camp.

Safety Earl Thomas continued to shine. He's much more comfortable taking control of the secondary and has made several effective plays over the past two days. “I don’t know the comparisons to the past, ut right now, he’s a guy who’s ready to roll,” Harbaugh said.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley perfectly led Hollywood Brown on a deep touchdown pass against Marlon Humphrey. Huntley then ran to Brown afterward to congratulate him. The backup quarterback battle is getting even more intriguing with RG3 and Trace McSorley also in the mix.