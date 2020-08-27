Ravens training camp notebook: Solid day for the defensive backs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —The Ravens' defensive backs had one of their best days of training camp Aug. 27, forcing a couple of turnovers and locking down the young group of wide receivers.

The secondary was dominant despite missing two key playmakers — Marcus Peters and Anthony Levine.

Safety Chuck Clark set up quarterback Lamar Jackson's first interception of camp when he deflected a pass by the reigning NFL MVP that was pulled down by rookie linebacker Malik Harrison.

Overall, Jackson had an uneven day with several errant passes.

Later in the practice, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, an undrafted rookie from Northern Arizona, had a diving interception when running back Gus Edwards could not handle a pass from Robert Griffin III. Dorsey has caught the attention of coaches with his solid day.

Wolf Back at Practice

Undrafted rookie tight end Eli Wolf was back on the practice field after missing several days for an undisclosed injury.

He made a nifty catch across the middle before taking a pair of huge hits by safety Geno Stone and then outside linebacker Marcus Willoughby. Wolf is competing for the third spot on the depth chart with second-year player Charles Scarff and veteran Jerrell Adams.

Phillips Shines

With D.J Fluker out for an undisclosed reason, rookie third-round pick Tyre Phillips received more reps in practice and was solid. Phillips, a third-round pick from Mississippi State, is playing well enough to work his way into the rotation on the offensive line.

Phillips, 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, emerged as one of the best tackles in the SEC as a senior in 2019. Last season, he started all 13 games at left tackle and played a team-high 821 snaps (819 at left tackle and two at left guard).

Phillips also earned the highest offensive grade among Mississippi State offensive linemen and the second-highest offensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus (80.1).

Caw, Caw (Other Notes)

Jaylon Moore, an undrafted rookie from Tennessee-Martin, is quietly having one of the better camps among a deep group of rookie wide receivers. He had a pair of touchdown passes in the Aug. 27 practice and could be a prospect for the practice squad.

Rookie wide receiver James Proche continued to make the practice highlight-reels. This time, he ran over Dorsey after catching a screen pass.

Rookie J.K. Dobbins had the first fumble of camp among the running backs. Dobbins also had a couple of impressive runs and receptions.

In addition to Fluker, Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott, Marcus Peters, Kenjon Barner, Josh Nurse, Anthony Levine, Justine Hill, Brandon Williams, and Mathew Judon did not practice. It was a mix of injuries and normal veterans' day off.