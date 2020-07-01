RavenCountry
Ravens have infrastructure to handle distancing guidelines

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens team headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., is formally named the Under Armour Performance Center.

However, the building has been affectionately nicknamed "The Castle" by the players, media, and fans because of its gothic infrastructure. 

The facility, which received a $45 million facelift in 2018, is comprised of 83,962 square feet and includes a strength-training area and a full-size indoor practice field. The facility’s outdoor practice fields and fieldhouse sit on 32 acres, which should be more than enough space to adhere to any social-distancing guidelines set by the NFL. 

"We have a great building. We have, probably, the best building in the league," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We have plenty of space. We have broadened meeting room space, we have a huge locker room, a huge weight room, and we have lots of rooms to spread out into." 

The Ravens have held training camp at their facility since 2011 and players are able to spend much of the day on the premises because of full-service kitchen/cafeteria, practices fields, weight rooms, and basketball and racquetball courts, The facility is also home to executive offices, meeting rooms, three outdoor fields and media areas that offer high-speed Internet capability. 

Players around the NFL will have to follow social distancing guidelines because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. That means teams will have to take precautions on the practice fields, locker room, weight rooms, and meeting areas during training camp.

Harbaugh is waiting for more guidelines from the league, but he said the team is prepared to make any necessary adjustments. 

"We’re going to be in better shape, really, than any other team in the league – as good as any other team – I’ll say that at least, as good as any other team in the league with what we do," Harbaugh said. "So, I’m not worried about it. Beyond that, it ends up being out of your control. Put it in the hands of God, and that’s where we stand it with it.” 

