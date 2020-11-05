Ravens Taking A Look At Veteran Cornerback Tramon Williams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is reportedly looking to latch on with the Ravens.

Williams, 37, was offered a tryout with the team to add depth to the depleted secondary.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. In addition, the Ravens already placed three cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall — on injured reserve this season.

Williams, 37, spent 10 of his 13 NFL season with Green Bay and can also play safety. Williams has 34 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks over 199 career games.

He made the Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010. In addition to playing with Green Bay, Williams spent time with the Houston Texans (2006 practice squad), Cleveland Browns (2015–2016) and Arizona Cardinals (2017).

Williams would need to clear COVID-19 testing protocols before he could join the team, which means he would not be available against the Colts.

In addition to Williams, the Ravens also offered tryouts to offensive linemen Evan Adams, Zack Bailey and R.J. Prince; cornerback Nate Brooks and linebacker/specialist James Crawford, according to ESPN"s Jamison Hensley.

Rookies Khalil Dorsey and Terrell Bonds could get an opportunity to make an impact this week against Indianapolis.

"We do have good depth back there, and it is being tested,” Baltimore coach John. Harbaugh said. “Losing Tavon kind of brought us back a little bit. Now, with Marlon. I thought ‘TB’ [Terrell Bonds] did a good job. He played well. He made some tackles and flew around, and did a good, solid job out there.

So, that’s good to see, and Khalil Dorsey is another young guy who can play. I really feel confident with those guys. As a defense, we have a good whole out there, and I do believe the young guys are going to step up and play well.”