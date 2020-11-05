SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Taking A Look At Veteran Cornerback Tramon Williams

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is reportedly looking to latch on with the Ravens.

Williams, 37, was offered a tryout with the team to add depth to the depleted secondary. 

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. In addition, the Ravens already placed three cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall — on injured reserve this season. 

Williams, 37, spent 10 of his 13 NFL season with Green Bay and can also play safety. Williams has 34 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks over 199 career games. 

He made the Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010. In addition to playing with Green Bay, Williams spent time with the Houston Texans (2006 practice squad), Cleveland Browns (2015–2016) and Arizona Cardinals (2017).

Williams would need to clear COVID-19 testing protocols before he could join the team, which means he would not be available against the Colts. 

In addition to Williams, the Ravens also offered tryouts to offensive linemen Evan Adams, Zack Bailey and R.J. Prince; cornerback Nate Brooks and linebacker/specialist James Crawford, according to ESPN"s Jamison Hensley.

Rookies Khalil Dorsey and Terrell Bonds could get an opportunity to make an impact this week against Indianapolis.  

"We do have good depth back there, and it is being tested,” Baltimore coach John. Harbaugh said. “Losing Tavon kind of brought us back a little bit. Now, with Marlon. I thought ‘TB’ [Terrell Bonds] did a good job. He played well. He made some tackles and flew around, and did a good, solid job out there. 

So, that’s good to see, and Khalil Dorsey is another young guy who can play. I really feel confident with those guys. As a defense, we have a good whole out there, and I do believe the young guys are going to step up and play well.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Team Publishers Week 9 Picks

Baltimore (-2.5) is a popular pick.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Understands Frustration, Dishes On Dez

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not bothered by comments by Hollywood Brown, who has grown increasingly frustrated over his role in the offense.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh Outlines Plan for Ravens Players on COVID List

The Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts with the cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Depth Will Be Tested Week 9 Against Colts

The Ravens will be missing a pair of Pro Bowlers, another starting offensive lineman and possibly other key players heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Todd_Karpovich

Week 9: Ravens-Colts, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Colts lead the all-time regular-season series, 8-4. However, Baltimore has won three of the past four games.

Todd_Karpovich

Unfair? Lamar Jackson Faces Criticism for Not Winning 'Big Games'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has come under fire this week for not being able to win a big game after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Emmessey

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Says He Tested Positive for COVD-19

An unnamed Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Nov. 2. However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced on Twitter that he had the virus.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Must Quarantine Seven Players After Humphrey COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19, and they must self-isolate for five days this week.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Week 9 Power Rankings Wrap-Up

Ravens ranked in top 5 of most recent ratings.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens On the Wrong End of 'Lopsided' Penalties

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has to measure his words when asked about controversial calls against his team. However, Baltimore has been on the wrong end of several calls over the past two games against the Eagles and Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich