Ravens Sign Veteran Cornerback Tramon Williams

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed free agent and former Pro-Bowl cornerback Tramon Williams to the 53-man roster and placed fellow defensive back Khalil Dorsey on Injured Reserve.

Williams will provide key depth to Baltimore's secondary, which has been hampered by injuries. 

In addition to Dorsey, the Ravens placed three other cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall — on injured reserve this season. 

Williams, 37, has played in 199 career games (153 starts), recording 564 tackles, 34 interceptions, 152 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries over 13 NFL seasons.

He also appeared in 15 career postseason contests (11 starts), recording 51 tackles, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and 14 passes defensed. Williams was a member of the 2010 Green Bay Packers’ team that won Super Bowl XLV.

Originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2006, Williams has also played for the Green Bay Packers (2007-14; 2018-19), Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Arizona Cardinals (2017). 

In 2019, Williams played in all 16 games with the Packers (seven starts), recording 39 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

He produced his best year as a pro with Green Bay in 2010, earning Pro Bowl honors, after tallying 55 tackles, six interceptions, 20 passes defensed, one sack, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Prior to his NFL career, Williams played at Louisiana Tech, where he joined the football team as a walk-on his freshman year. By his junior campaign, Williams earned a starting role at cornerback for the Bulldogs. 

