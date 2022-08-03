Ravens Rookie Travis Jones Showing Potential to Dominate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce cannot understand how Travis Jones fell into the fourth round of this year's draft.

The rookie from Connecticut has flashed throughout training camp and is poised for a monster season.

"OK, so the dude is like 6’5”, he’s about as big as I am, and he can move. Like really, really fluidly move," Pierce said. "I don’t know why he went in the third round, but you don’t really see too many people [like that]. I don’t want to Chris Jones him, but he kind of has some of those similar moves.

"He’s just a special kid. Some of that stuff you just cannot teach. Obviously, you work on your technique and stuff, but raw ability and just want-to, he has it for sure.”

Indeed, numerous pundits believed the Ravens were able to snag one of the biggest steals of the draft by getting Jones in the fourth round.

Jones played at Connecticut and likely would have been selected higher had he gone to a more powerful collegiate program.

“Well, first, we’re trying to get Travis Jones some more wins than he had at UCONN," Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. "Let’s do that first and foremost. But, he’s doing great. He’s doing great. He’s a guy who’s in here very eager to learn, [I] know he’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and just comes in every day trying to get one percent better. And that’s all we ask for.

"So, we try to go into practice with purpose and intention and try to focus on one thing. Eventually, we’ll stack those things on top of each other and we’ll see where he ends up at the end of camp. But, very pleased with where he’s at.”

Jones was a three-star offensive guard recruit from Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Conn., and several Power 5 schools offer him scholarships, including Rutgers, Boston College and Temple. However, he stayed in-state with the Huskies.

Jones tallied 47 tackles (16 solo) and a career-high 4.5 sacks in 11 games in 2020.

Jones had an impressive NFL Combine, which impressed the Ravens. He tried to model his game after Akiem Hicks and Fletcher Cox.

“His size. His size. He’s another guy just like Michael Pierce," Weaver said. "He’s 330 [pounds], he’s 6’3”, 6’4”, ran a 4.9 [40-yard dash], and you see every bit of it on the film. So, the thing that I think is going to surprise people is just how quick he is.

"He’s not just a run-stopper and a pocket-pusher, he has the ability to affect the passer too and win on the edge. So, I’m excited about the kid. When it all clicks, it’s going to be fun to watch.”