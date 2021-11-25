Ravens Treating Sunday's Matchup With Browns Like 'Championship Game'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The stakes are high when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football.



Baltimore (7-3) is trying to hold onto first place in the AFC North heading into five division games over the final seven weeks.

A loss would be a critical blow to Browns (6-5) playoff hopes.

The players understand the importance of this matchup.

"It’s going to be a tough and physical game," Ravens safety Chuck Clark said. "But to us, we know it’s like a championship game, for sure. We’re trying to win our division. This is the way you win your division – you have to beat the teams that are in your division.”

The Ravens should have quarterback Lamar Jackson back in the lineup after he missed the previous game against the Bears with an illness. Backup Tyler Huntley took over and led Baltimore to a 16-13 victory.

Jackson has thrown for 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also has 639 yards rushing with another two scores. Baltimore is 36-10 with Jackson as its regular-season starter.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling great this time," Jackson said. "No relapses. We’re good.”

The Browns defense has been mostly stout. Linebacker Myles Garrett is a game-wrecker with 13 sacks. Jadeveon Clowney has also been a force and has 3.5 sacks.

You have to know where he’s at, and it’s not just him," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They have two great edge players, and both of those guys are great players. They’re proven guys. Aren’t they both No. 1 picks in the Draft? We respect them both, both Myles Garrett and Clowney. [No.] 90 and [No.] 95 – we know their numbers, so we’ll be looking for them. We’ll have a gameplan for those guys, and we’ll do our best.”

The Ravens are minus-five in turnover ratio and will need to protect the ball because that could decide the game.

Baltimore swept Cleveland last season and leads the all-time series 33-11.