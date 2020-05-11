Baltimore Ravens Will Have Fierce Competition in Trenches

The Baltimore Ravens like to play hard-nosed football.

Each year, they prioritize adding tough players to both the offensive and defensive lines.

This year was no different and there will be several intriguing battles in training camp for starting jobs and being part of the rotation.

"Competition makes us better," coach John Harbaugh said. "It breeds excellence. Iron sharpens iron. That's something that we've believed here for many years. It's true, and then [there is] the leadership those guys are going to get. We have some great leaders on defense in that room and on offense, as well."

One of the most highly anticipated battles will be at right guard after eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons. While the Ravens will be hard-pressed to fully fill the void left by Yanda, they've added several players that can play a critical role.

Late last month, the Ravens agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who was released by the Seahawks. Fluker, 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons.

Baltimore also took Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips with the 106th overall pick in the 2020 Draft and added Michigan guard Ben Bredeson one round later.

Fluker, Phillips, Bredenson and second-year player Ben Powers will likely battle for the starting job at right guard. The Ravens prioritized upgrading the offensive line this offseason and succeeded in adding valuable depth.

On the defensive line, the Ravens need to replace Michael Pierce, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. Baltimore added a pair of veteran players Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. The Ravens also selected two defensive linemen in this year's draft — Justin Madubuike (third round) and Broderick Washington Jr.

While Campbell, Wolfe and Brandon Williams are locks for the starting lineup, the younger players will be battling to earn reps. Daylon Mack, a fifth round (160th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, is also looking to bounce back from a knee injury that curtailed his rookie season.

Harbaugh is looking forward to watch these young players develop under the watchful eyes of his assistant coaches.

"Those guys are going to come into great rooms," Harbaugh said. "They have two great coaches [defensive line coach Joe Cullen and offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris]. They do a great job of coaching those guys upfront. They're going to be coached by the best, so we expect them to get up to speed really quickly. I really expect those guys

"Even with our present situation, we're going to go to work next week with some individual meetings, some of those virtual meetings we're going to have. [We'll] start teaching the playbook right away, and we will be expecting those guys to contribute for us right out of the gate.”