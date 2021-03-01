Ravens Potential Draft Target: TCU Safety Trevon Moehrig

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are always looking to add depth in their secondary.

Even with the solid play of safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott, general manager Eric DeCosta could have an opportunity to add another playmaker in this year's draft.

The Ravens could pounce if Texas Christian free safety Trevon Moehrig is available with the 27th overall pick.

Here's a breakdown of Moehrig:

Size: 6-foot-2, 202 pounds.

Pros: While both Clark and Elliott are solid defenders, Moehrig is more of a ball hawk that would fit perfectly into the Ravens scheme. Last season, Moehrig finished 47 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defended over 10 games. In the prior season, he had four interceptions and 11 passes defended. Moehrig is a two-time All-Big 12 First-Team selection and has the ability to make an impact as a rookie. He does a good job of reading the quarterback's eyes and makes a good beat on the ball, especially screens, and passes out in the flat. Moehrig is also a versatile defender that can stop the run and blitz the quarterback with Don Martindale calling the plays in Baltimore.

Cons: Moehrig will have to make adjustments competing against speedier and stronger wide receivers, especially in the AFC North. He'll have to show more patience in coverage as opposed to freelancing out of the scheme to make a play. Nonetheless, he likely won't be around when the Ravens make the 27th overall selection.

Outlook: Free safety is not a pressing need for the Ravens. However, DeCosta would be hard-pressed not to select an athlete like Moehrig if he's available, especially if he stays true to the "best player available" philosophy. Moehrig can also make an impact on special teams, a key component of "playing like a Raven."