Would Ravens consider icing Justin Tucker to ensure health?

Much of the Ravens' fortunes rest on the leg of Justin Tucker.

The Baltimore kicker is ranked among the all-time best in the history of the NFL. As a result, the Ravens might go to great lengths to protect one of their greatest assets.

They might even keep him isolated away from other people during training camp to ensure his health because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That’s something we’re going to be thinking about as we move forward," special team coach Chris Horton said. "But I think we’re going to do our best to protect all of these guys, because every position is valuable to kind of what we do and to our success. We don’t want to be losing any players to COVID-19. So, our jobs as coaches is going to be kind of, ‘OK, what’s the best way to do that?’

"And making sure that our players are safe and that we are safe as coaches as well. I haven’t given much thought to it, but it’s something that we’re going to be thinking about [and] talking to [special teams coach] Randy [Brown] as we move forward.”

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.8%, connecting on 265 of 292 field-goal attempts. His 11-career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards are the most in franchise history

Tucker is also a seven-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honoree — the most ever by an NFL special teams player. He is the first kicker in NFL history to produce six seasons with 30-plus field goals made (2012-13, 2015-18).

"He doesn't show any nerves when he's out there," Horton said. "He lines up. He says, ‘OK, I need to make this field goal. Let's go.’ So, I don't think there are any nerves. He's really, really good at what he does. So, I think he's focused, and when he gets those opportunities, it's his job to go out there and make those kicks.”

The Ravens are going to need "those kicks" this season.