Ravens Want More Turnovers, Key Opportunity in Week 1

Baltimore had added playmakers to secondary.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Throughout the preseason, the Ravens have preached the importance of creating more turnovers.

That's an area where they struggled last year. 

Baltimore had just 15 takeaways — nine interceptions and six fumbles— that were its fewest since 2015 and third-worst in the league behind the New York Jets (14) and Jacksonville Jaguars (9).

In six games against AFC North opponents, the Ravens had a minus-8 turnover ratio.

The Ravens should have an opportunity to get some interceptions in Week 1 against the Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco, who might have 30 pass attempts. 

“I’m really hopeful," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I want to see interceptions, and batted-down balls and tackles, caused fumbles and then recovered fumbles by us. I want to see all that stuff, just like you do and just like the fans do.”

The Ravens boosted their secondary this offseason with the addition of safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton, the team's first-round draft pick. Williams is a ball hawk that can patrol the middle of the field.

Cornerback Marcus Peters will also be back in the lineup after missing all of last season with a knee injury. 

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters has the league's most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interception-return yards (814), and interception returns for touchdowns. and defensive touchdowns (7). His 86 passes defensed stand as the fourth-most during that span, but teams are reluctant to throw his way.

"Turnovers are a huge thing for us," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "We want to preach turnovers, think turnovers. I might be walking in the cafeteria and hit somebody’s lunch plate out of their hands trying to get a forced fumble. So, that’s a really big thing for us. 

I think you can have a great, fundamentally sound defense, but if you have no turnovers, your defense still just kind of is whatever. So, I think turnovers are the name of the game.'

