Ravens Among the Best in Forcing Turnovers

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have forced a turnover in 17 consecutive games — the longest active streak in the NFL.

Over that span, Baltimore has managed 29 takeaways, with 11 of them coming from cornerback Marlon Humphrey. So far this season, Humphrey already has two forced fumbles that led to touchdowns and an interception. 

"Anytime I’m around the ball, I just try to something, whether it’s a tackle – whatever it is – an interception," Humphrey said. "However way we can get a turnover, it’s big for the team. We have analytics guys that show if you can get a turnover here, it equates to this many points and all these different things. 

"So, the biggest thing that you can have on defense is a defense that creates turnovers, whether it’s an interception or a forced fumble or sack – that’s not a turnover but it’s still a big [play]. So, whatever I can do and whatever the defense can do to get a turnover is always huge.”

The Ravens have a plus-3 turnover ratio this season. The ability to create turnovers has helped the offense, which is still trying to get fully on track and adjust to opposing defenses. 

Humphrey has been especially astute punching the ball out of the hands of wide receivers. He's done that twice this season. Last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Humphrey jarred the ball away from wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster that set up the Ravens game-winning field goal in overtime. 

That skill might have helped Humphrey find a new social media handle. 

“I used to have the Twitter handle ‘Fruit Punch.’ It wasn’t because I was punching the ball out, but it kind of started turning towards that – seemed like it," Humphrey said. "So, Twitter made me … In order to get verified, I couldn’t be ‘Fruit Punch’ anymore. So, maybe I have to talk to Twitter, figure out some things, and maybe it can be ‘The Fruit Punch’ or … I looked at my family group message, and my dad was kind of trying to take the credit for that being a thing. 

"So, maybe it can be ‘The Fruit Punch,’ ‘Punch-out’ – whatever. I just know, anytime you can get a turnover, it’s big. I’m just trying to help my team, make plays here and there and get the team going.”

