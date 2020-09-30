Ravens-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup Has Massive TV Ratings

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Chiefs highly anticipated Monday night game did not live up to the hype as far as the matchup on the field.

Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champion, was never threatened in an easy 34-20 victory.

Nonetheless, the game garnered huge television ratings, attracting 14.02 million viewers for ESPN, a 36 percent increase over the same week last year, according to the network.

The game also managed a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49, more than double the number for anything else in primetime. The matchup attracted a high of 16.2 million viewers in the first half between 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The Chiefs and Ravens game was touted as the biggest showdown of the regua season. Kansas City had beaten Baltimore in each of the past two seasons by a total of eight points.

The game also featured two of the biggest young stars of the NFL — Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

Mahomes did his part and put on a show, throwing for 385 yards with four touchdowns (135.5 rating). He routinely threw deep passes over the Ravens vaunted secondary.

Jackson was much less successful and completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 97 yards (73.1 rating) and was sacked four times. Late in the first half, he was averaging 1.5 yards per pass. The Ravens offense stalled much of the night.

The Chiefs opened a 27-10 lead at the half and were never really threatened.

Kansas City is the favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions and it will attract a solid television audience the rest of the way, regardless of its time slot.

The Ravens will look to bounce back and still have four prime-time games left on the schedule.