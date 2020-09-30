SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup Has Massive TV Ratings

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Chiefs highly anticipated Monday night game did not live up to the hype as far as the matchup on the field.

Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champion, was never threatened in an easy 34-20 victory. 

Nonetheless, the game garnered huge television ratings, attracting 14.02 million viewers for ESPN, a 36 percent increase over the same week last year, according to the network. 

The game also managed a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49, more than double the number for anything else in primetime. The matchup attracted a high of 16.2 million viewers in the first half between 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The Chiefs and Ravens game was touted as the biggest showdown of the regua season. Kansas City had beaten Baltimore in each of the past two seasons by a total of eight points. 

The game also featured two of the biggest young stars of the NFL — Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

Mahomes did his part and put on a show, throwing for 385 yards with four touchdowns (135.5 rating). He routinely threw deep passes over the Ravens vaunted secondary.

Jackson was much less successful and completed  15 of 28 pass attempts for 97 yards (73.1 rating) and was sacked four times. Late in the first half, he was averaging 1.5 yards per pass. The Ravens offense stalled much of the night. 

The Chiefs opened a 27-10 lead at the half and were never really threatened. 

Kansas City is the favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions and it will attract a solid television audience the rest of the way, regardless of its time slot.

The Ravens will look to bounce back and still have four prime-time games left on the schedule. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens' overall Power Ranking held mostly steady after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-20 in Week 3.

Todd_Karpovich

Jackson No Superman Against Chiefs' 'Kryptonite'

Over three games against Kansas City, Jackson has completed 50 of 95 his passes (53%) for 511 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Offensive Line Struggles Again

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sacked four more times.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Chiefs Snap Count Analysis: O-Line Plays Entire Game

It was a forgettable night for the Ravens on both sides of the ball.

Todd_Karpovich

Chiefs Teach Ravens Lesson in Championship Football

The Chiefs gave the Ravens a lesson in championship-caliber football in a 34-20 victory before a national Monday night audience.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Vs. Chiefs: The Good, Bad and Ugly

There was little good, much bad and plenty of ugly in the Ravens 34-20 loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Chiefs: Pregame Notebook, Inactives

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is active for the Chiefs after being placed in concussion protocol and dealing with a neck injury earlier in the week.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Chiefs 3-Hour Countdown: Where to Watch, Quick Hits

The time has almost arrived for the biggest showdown of the 2020 season — the Chiefs at the Ravens.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Chiefs Game Day: How They Match Up, Prediction

The last two meetings between the Ravens and Chiefs have come down to the final whistle. This game will likely be no different because the teams are so closely matched.

Todd_Karpovich

Podcast: Arrowhead Report, RavenCountry MNF Breakdown

The Ravens (2-0) host the Chiefs (2-0) in one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the 2020 regular season.

Todd_Karpovich