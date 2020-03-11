RavenCountry
Ravens Have Opportunity to Add Depth with Two Compensatory Picks

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens received a boost by obtaining a pair of compensatory picks in the third and fourth rounds of the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. 

That means Baltimore now has nine overall selections to help fill several areas of need on the current roster, namely at inside linebacker, edge rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

The extra picks also will give general manager Eric DeCosta the flexibility to move up or down the draft to grab a player rated highly on his draft board.

Baltimore gets the extra picks because of the loss of linebacker C.J, Mosley and receiver John Brown via free agency in last year's offseason. Under the compensatory system, teams are allotted extra draft picks if they lose more high-priced free agents than they sign the previous year.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets in 2019. The Ravens decided not to match that offer and were looking to get a higher compensatory pick for the loss. Mosley had made the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons in Baltimore.

Mosley was limited to two games because of a groin injury in New York. He decided to have surgery in December, but he still merited the extra third-round pick for Baltimore.

Brown signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Buffalo in 2019. He caught 42 passes for 715 yards with five touchdowns in his only season in Baltimore. Brown's deal with the Bills turned into the fourth-round compensatory pick for the Ravens.  

Baltimore also holds the 28th overall selection.

The Ravens lost linebackers Za’Darius Smith and C.J. Mosley to free agency in 2019. Smith signed a four-year $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, while Suggs inked a two-year, $10-million deal with the Cardinals, but was later released.

Baltimore missed out on the compensatory picks for those players because they signed a pair of free agents of their own — running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas.

That move, however, paid dividends as both Ingram and Thomas made the Pro Bowl.

Ingram led the Ravens in rush attempts (202) and rushing touchdowns (10) and ranked second in rushing yards (1,018). His 15 total touchdowns tied the franchise single-season record with Ray Rice, who had 15 in 2011.

Thomas finished with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2019, 

With Free-Agent Deadline Looming: Who Stays, Who Goes for the Ravens?

The official free agency tampering period in the NFL is set to begin Monday, March 16 and goes through March 18. Teams are allowed to begin signing players on March 18 at 4 p.m. EDT. Baltimore already re-signed safety Chuck Clark, right tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards. The Ravens have 15 unrestricted free agents. Here's a look at who will be part of the 2020 roster. Baltimore currently has $30.7 million in salary-cap space, according to overthecap.com.

Todd Karpovich

Melvin Ingram Would Be Viable Trade Candidate For Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end is in the last year of his deal and is only making $14 million, which is economically viable for Baltimore. Ingram had 48 tackles and seven sacks over 13 games last season. He had a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2015 and 2017. In addition to being an effective pass rusher, Ingram is also solid in pass coverage, which is also an area of need among the Ravens' linebackers. Ingram will turn 31 in April, which could also prompt the Chargers to move him if they want to move toward a younger roster.

Todd Karpovich

Yanda Expected to Retire in Next 24 Hours

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda will officially announce his retirement within the next 24 hours, a source confirmed to Ravens Country, an SI team channel. Multiple reports erupted earlier this week that Yanda decided against returning for a 14th season in Baltimore. The Ravens would add $7 million toward their salary cap space when Yanda steps away from the game.His absence leaves a big hole in the offensive line.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Statement on Coronavirus

“We are following the guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the Ravens said in a statement. "We have also been in regular communication with the NFL, which continues to closely monitor Coronavirus developments.”

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Dante Fowler Jr.

It's no secret the Ravens need to get stronger at linebacker.There's a tepid free-agent market for these position players. However, one player that would be a good fit is Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.Pros: Fowler has finally played through his rookie contract and set himself up for a good payday, He had 56 tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, which ranked second on the Rams behind defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had 12.5.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Won't Back Down from Expectations

The Ravens are embracing the hype surrounding the team.While the Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, Baltimore is right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.That is motivation for the returning coaches and players. "Are we capable of winning the whole thing next year? Absolutely, without question." Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said, "Now we have to go do it. And that’s what we’ll be working to do.”

Todd Karpovich

Report: Ravens Rank 27th in NFL With Payroll

The Ravens are ranked 27th in the league with spending on players' salaries from 2016 through 2019, according to a report by NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. Baltimore had a payroll of $678,220,000, below the Dallas Cowboys ($634,379,000, Houston Texans ($646,479,000), Buffalo Bills ($648,442,000), Indianapolis Colts ($654,999,000) and Los Angeles Chargers ($658,299,000). The Cleveland Browns were ranked 26th at $687,708,000.The average payroll spending among all NFL teams was $703 million, according to the report.

Todd Karpovich

Is Zack Baun A Fit for Ravens?

Zack Baun would certainly satisfy a need for the Ravens. The Wisconsin linebacker could wind up in Baltimore when general manager Eric DeCosta makes the team's first with first selection with the 28th overall pick. This addition could be especially crucial if the Ravens decide to tag and trade linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season and is an unrestricted free agent.

Todd Karpovich

Yanda's Retirement Decision Will Have Huge Impact on Ravens Draft Plans

The Ravens are patiently waiting for Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Marshal Yanda to make a decision about retirement.If Yanda steps away, the Ravens would add $7 million toward their salary cap, but their preference is to have him back in the fold. The free agent market for offensive linemen is thin and expensive. The Ravens might have to look to the draft to add depth.

Todd Karpovich

Mahomes Early Favorite to Edge Jackson in 2020 MVP Race

Patrick Mahomes is the early favorite to reclaim his status as league MVP next season, just ahead of this year's award winner Lamar Jackson. The Kansas City quarterback has 6/1 odds for winning the trophy for the second time in three years, according to BetOnline. Jackson is second at 13/2, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (9/1). Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (12/1), Carson Wentz (18/1) and Dak Prescott (18/1).

Todd Karpovich

