Ravens Have Opportunity to Add Depth with Two Compensatory Picks

The Ravens received a boost by obtaining a pair of compensatory picks in the third and fourth rounds of the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

That means Baltimore now has nine overall selections to help fill several areas of need on the current roster, namely at inside linebacker, edge rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

The extra picks also will give general manager Eric DeCosta the flexibility to move up or down the draft to grab a player rated highly on his draft board.

Baltimore gets the extra picks because of the loss of linebacker C.J, Mosley and receiver John Brown via free agency in last year's offseason. Under the compensatory system, teams are allotted extra draft picks if they lose more high-priced free agents than they sign the previous year.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets in 2019. The Ravens decided not to match that offer and were looking to get a higher compensatory pick for the loss. Mosley had made the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons in Baltimore.

Mosley was limited to two games because of a groin injury in New York. He decided to have surgery in December, but he still merited the extra third-round pick for Baltimore.

Brown signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Buffalo in 2019. He caught 42 passes for 715 yards with five touchdowns in his only season in Baltimore. Brown's deal with the Bills turned into the fourth-round compensatory pick for the Ravens.

Baltimore also holds the 28th overall selection.

The Ravens lost linebackers Za’Darius Smith and C.J. Mosley to free agency in 2019. Smith signed a four-year $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, while Suggs inked a two-year, $10-million deal with the Cardinals, but was later released.

Baltimore missed out on the compensatory picks for those players because they signed a pair of free agents of their own — running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas.

That move, however, paid dividends as both Ingram and Thomas made the Pro Bowl.

Ingram led the Ravens in rush attempts (202) and rushing touchdowns (10) and ranked second in rushing yards (1,018). His 15 total touchdowns tied the franchise single-season record with Ray Rice, who had 15 in 2011.

Thomas finished with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2019,