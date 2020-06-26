RavenCountry
Ravens facing tough decision with rookie QB Tyler Huntley

Todd Karpovich

Tyler Huntley will enter training camp as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart for the Baltimore Ravens.

However, undrafted rookie from Utah has a huge upside and could have a future in Baltimore. 

Huntley will play behind the starter and league MVP Lamar Jackson, backup Robert Griffin III, and Trace McSorley, a sixth-round (197th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, when practice begins next month. 

The Ravens would love to have Huntley develop on their practice squad in 2020. That could be risky because another team could swoop in and take him away from Baltimore, especially if Huntley shines in training camp. 

If Baltimore is looking toward the long-term future, Huntley could potentially take the roster spot of Griffin, who is in the final year of his deal and wants to be a starter somewhere in the NFL. 

Huntley played in 37 career games (33 starts), missing eight due to injury at Utah. He went 23-10 as a starter, ranking third all-time in career wins by a Utes quarterback. Huntley completed 574-of-854 passes for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, adding 1,146 rushing yards and 16 scores.

During his 2019 senior season, was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, in addition to being a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Lombardi Award. 

His game could translate seamlessly to the NFL and Baltimore's read-option offense. 

Huntley and Jackson have some history with one another. Huntley played at Hallendale high school in Florida and he got the best of Jackson and his high school Boynton Beach with a 38-36 victory in a state district title game in 2014. 

Despite all his experience and accolades since that game, Jackson has not forgotten about playing in that epic game. He's looking forward to reuniting with Huntley at Ravens' training camp next month.

