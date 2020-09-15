Ravens rookie Tyre Phillips could have staying power on offensive line

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had a huge void to fill at right guard after Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons and eight Pro Bowl appearances.

The battle for that starting job was one of the most competitive throughout training camp.

In the end, Tyre Phillips, a rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State, earned the nod over veteran D.J. Fluker. Phillips performed admirably well in the seaon-opener against the Browns despite dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the week.

Phillips is showing the potential to become a mainstay on the offensive line over the long-term.

"There are so many little things [and] so many young guys to talk about," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "To start on the offensive line as a rookie at a position that you didn’t play in college – he was a left tackle and he’s starting at right guard – it’s pretty remarkable. He has a long way to go. He can improve so much, but I look at that as a real positive. He’s only going to get better, because he’s really smart and he’s really a detail-oriented person."

What's more impressive is that Phillips played left tackle at Mississippi State.

Last season, Phillips started all 13 games and had a team-high 821 snaps (819 at left tackle and two at left guard). He earned the highest offensive grade among Mississippi State offensive linemen and the second-highest offensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus (80.1).

The Ravens moved him to guard because of his athleticism and they're confident he will get better each week as that position.

"He’s the kind of guy who once he’s experienced it, he corrects it," Harbaugh said. "He’s going to learn from every single snap that he takes out there. He had a few things, but he cleaned them up right away. He’s a heck of an athlete [and] a real strong guy. I would say he graded out a plus, for sure, in the game. He had a good game.”