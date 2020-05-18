RavenCountry
UDFA Tight Ends Could Fill Void for Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens have two of the NFL's best tight ends already on the roster. 

Still. they'll need to add a third playmaker after trading Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Ravens could look to one of the undrafted rookie class to fill the void. Both Jacob Breeland and Eli Wolf could have a fierce battle for that roster spot.

It wouldn't be surprising if one or even both of those players made the Ravens final roster or practice squad. Baltimore has kept an undrafted rookie on its final roster for 16 consecutive seasons and this year will likely be no exception.

USATSI_13469269

Breeland finished fourth among all-time Oregon tight ends with 1,225 receiving yards. He was just the eighth Oregon tight end to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. Breeland had 74 receptions for 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.

Wolf played in all 14 games, starting in the final two for Georgia. He finished the season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown and was awarded co-winner of the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

USATSI_13732248

In his junior year at Tennessee, Wolf played in 12 games (seven starts), totaling 5 receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown.

"We've always thought that was an important position," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "And then with our offense and [coordinator] Greg Roman, he's always been a coach that liked a lot of multiple looks. I do think tight ends really factor into that."

Baltimore could also look to add a veteran player that is released from another, but a younger addition would have a bigger upside. The question is whether Breeland and/or Wolf fit the bill. 

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

