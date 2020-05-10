Baltimore Ravens: UDFA Tracker

The Baltimore Ravens are a key landing spot for undrafted rookie free agents.

They have kept an undrafted rookie on their final roster for 16 consecutive seasons.

Some of those players include kicker Justin Tucker, running back Priest Holmes, linebacker Bart Scott, running back Gus Edwards and center Matt Skura.

Here are the 2020 signings thus far:

1. Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah

Completed 220-of-301 passing (19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) for 3,092 yards, adding 104 carries for 290 yards and five rushing touchdowns. ... Named AP Co-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

2. Ty'Son Williams, RB, BYU

Leading rusher after four games with 49 carries for 264 yards and three touchdowns before going down with a season-ending injury in the fourth game. ... Had seven receptions for 47 yards.

3. Khalil Dorsey, CB, Northern Arizona

Finished his career with eight interceptions and 41 passes defended, setting a career-high in the latter with 12 during the 2019 season. ... One of just four players to record two seasons of at least 11 passes defended.

4. Michael Dereus, WR, Georgetown

Appeared and started in all 11 games at wide receiver as a senior. ... Finished with 41 receptions for a team-high 726 yards, averaging 17.7 yards per catch and tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns

5. Sean Pollard, OL, Clemson

Played 726 snaps over 15 games (all starts at center), helping Clemson finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and fifth in total offense (school-record 528.7 yards per game). ... Second-Team All-ACC pick.

Sean Pollard could compete for playing time in 2020,

6. Eli Wolf, TE, Georgia

Played in all 14 games, starting in the final two. Finished season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown.

7. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

Finished fourth among all-time Oregon tight ends with 1,225 receiving yards. Breeland was just the eighth Oregon tight end to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. ... Had 74 receptions for 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.

8. Chauncey Rivers, RB, Mississippi State

Started all 13 games at defensive end, earning All-SEC second-team honors from the Associated Press. Rivers led MSU defensive linemen in tackles with 43. ... Led the team in tackles for loss (8) and sacks (5).

9. John Daka, DE, James Madison

Started in all 16 games at defensive end and was a Second-Team All-American. ... Had 67 total tackles (33 solo), to go with 28.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries and one block.

Nigel Warrior adds depth to Ravens secondary.

10. Nigel Warrior, S, Tennessee

A three-year starter and a four-year contributor at safety for the Vols, finishing with 239 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career games. ... Earned All-SEC First Team honors, totaling 70 tackles and tying for the SEC lead in the regular season with four interceptions.

11. Bronson Steiner, RB, Kennesaw State

Led the team with 909 yards rushing last season, averaging 8 yards per carry. Son of pro wrestling champion Rick Steiner.

12. Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri

Three-year starter at center for Mizzou and was recognized for his leadership, strength and durability as one of the anchors along Mizzou’s stacked offensive line. ... Part of an offensive line group that allowed just 6.08 tackles for loss and 2.25 sacks per game, one year removed from leading the SEC in both categories.

13. Kristian Welch, LB, Iowa

Started at middle linebacker in all 10 games in which he played, missing three games due to injury. Welch led the team with 87 tackles, including 44 solo stops and 43 assists. ... Also had nine tackles for loss and three sacks, three pass break-ups, one recovered fumble and one forced fumble.

14. Daishawn Dixon, OL, San Diego State

Named a second-team all-Mountain West team selection by the league’s coaches and media. Dixon, 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, started the team’s first 10 games, 12 on the season and played in all 13 on the season, logging 889 out of a possible 962 snaps

15. Josh Nurse, CB, Utah

Played in all 14 games and started in 10 contests at right corner last season. Nurse had 27 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, one sack and six pass breakups.

16. Evan Adams, OL, Syracuse

Four-year starter at guard. Adams, 6-foot-6, 352 pounds, played 3,464 snaps over his four seasons and was credited with 146 knockdown block.

17. Dom Maggio, P, Wake Forest

Led the ACC with 30 punts of 50 or more yards. Maggio, who prepped at Boys' Latin in Baltimore, averaged 46.8 per punt last season, which was the second-highest in school history. He finished his career third in Wake Forest history with a 43.65 average.

18. Aaron Crawford, DL, UNC

Started all 13 games on the defensive line • Honorable Mention All-ACC. Crawford tied for second on the team with 9.0 TFL • Had 50 tackles and three sacks. His 31 stops (tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense) ranked fifth among all Power 5 interior DL, according to Pro Football Focus.

19. Marcus Willoughby, DE, Elon

Defensive team captain that started all 11 games on the defensive line. ... Finished the season with 65 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

20. Jeff Hector, DB, Redlands

Finished out his Bulldog career with 35 total tackles in his senior season. ... Registered one sack and two tackles for a loss of 21 yards. He also had eight interceptions for178 return yards, including three picks for a touchdown.

21. Jaylon Moore, WR, Tennessee-Martin

Played in nine games for the Skyhawks at wide receiver while starting in seven games, but missed five games due to injury. ... Had 16 receptions for 292 yards…Notched five touchdowns. He also averaged 18.2 yards per catch.

22. Nick Vogel, K, UAB