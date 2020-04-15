DeCosta: Ravens Want to Be 'Undefendable'

The Ravens want to construct a roster that is even more dominant than last year.

Baltimore went 14-2 and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

However, Baltimore was one-and-done in the playoffs for a second consecutive year. General manager Eric DeCosta wants to build a roster that is more prepared to make a deeper run in the postseason.

"We want to be the best we can be at every single position," DeCosta said. "This happens to be a wide receiver class with a lot of really good players, and if we're on the clock and we think that guy is the best player, we'll probably pick him. It just makes us better, and hopefully we can build our offense to the point where – as we say, to be undefendable and tough to play defense [against]."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

DeCosta wants to give Jackson some more weapons and will look to add a playmaking wide receiver and perhaps a tight end or running back in this year's draft.

"I think there's a lot of opportunities for us to do that," DeCosta said. "I think our coaches have found some guys they're excited about, and I know our scouts have found some guys they're excited about at the wideout position. So, we'll just see how it falls.”

The Ravens already boosted the defensive line with the addition of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. DeCosta will add an inside linebacker and perhaps an edge rusher via the draft.

The pieces of the puzzle are coming together despite the challenges of COVID-19.

DeCosta is far from finished from building a perennial contender.

"I think our coaches and scouts are excited that we can do this together, and we'll see how it all kind of plays out,” he said.