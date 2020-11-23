SI.com
Ravens Underdogs First Time This Season for Week 12 Game Vs. Steelers

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens find themselves in an unfamiliar position for their Week 12 game against the Steelers — underdogs. 

Undefeated Pittsburgh (10-0) opened as 3-point favorites over Baltimore, according to the early line by BetOnline.

It's the first time the Ravens have been underdogs since last season's Week 9 game against the Patriots, who were three-point favorites. Baltimore won that game 37-20 at M&T Bank Stadium. 

The Ravens (6-4) have lost three of their past four games and fallen into third place in the AFC North behind Pittsburgh and Cleveland (7-3).

Baltimore is coming off a disappointing 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans where it squandered an 11-point third-quarter lead.

“We’re going to visit a great football team next week in the Pittsburgh Steelers," wide receiver Dez Bryant said. "Losing a tight one like this, yes, it hurts, but you’ve got to let this go. We’re still a great football team, and we’ve got to come to practice tomorrow and the next day and just stay focused. We’ve got to get focused." 

The Ravens lost to the Steelers 28-24 in Week 8 despite being 4-point favorites. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson had four crucial turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — that allowed Pittsburgh to take control of the game.

Baltimore managed to get the ball with just under a minute left. Jackson threw a 32-yard pass to Willie Snead that put the ball on the Pittsburgh 23. However, his attempted pass to Snead in the final seconds was broken up by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers escaped.

The game at Heinz Field will be much more difficult. 

The Ravens now have to play themselves back into the postseason race. 

"We know who we are, we know what we can become, and we know what we can achieve," Bryant said. "We’ve just got to keep on believing in what we’re doing, and I think that’s the only thing that matters. This is a hell of a football team. We’ve just got to keep on going and keep believing in what we know how to do.”

 

