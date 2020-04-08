No Pro Day, No Problem: Ravens Confident They'll Be Destination for Undrafted Rookies

The Ravens are not concerned about potentially overlooking some players because of the lack of Pro Days and medicals due to of restrictions with COVID-19.

Both general manager Eric DeCosta and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz have confidence their scouts have done their due diligence on all of the players that could potentially make an impact in Baltimore.

That means the team will be able to grab some playmakers in the late rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft or become a key landing spot for the top undrafted prospects.

"Historically, we've done a good job with the guys that aren't invited to the Combine and non-all-star guys," Hortiz said. "Our scouts do a great job of getting the information from their sources at the schools – the trainers, the strength coaches. So, we have a lot of estimated 40 [-yard dash] times. Our analytics crew can help us with that as well. They do a great job of getting information, so I think we can get the information necessary."

Baltimore is a prime destination for undrafted rookies because they know they'll get a fair opportunity to make the final roster. The Ravens have a streak of keeping an undrafted rookie on their Week 1 roster for 15 consecutive seasons.

Some of those players have made huge impacts for the Ravens, including kicker Justin Tucker, running back Priest Holmes, linebacker Bart Scott and center Matt Skura,

The Ravens will once again look to uncover some gems after this year's draft. Hortiz is confident the recent disruption caused by the pandemic won't hinder the process, regardless if players could not visit the team for a pre-draft physical.

"We still scout those guys," Hortiz said. "Our coaches have looked at guys who didn't go to the Combine, and we've done a lot of work on those as well.”