Ravens Dive Into Market for Undrafted Players

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the most successful franchises in the NFL with undrafted rookies, who likely be represented on their final roster for the 17th consecutive season.

Some of the players include kicker Justin Tucker, running back Priest Holmes, linebacker Bart Scott, running back Gus Edwards and center Matt Skura.

Here are some of the early signees following the 2020 Draft via social media and published reports:

— Eli Wolf, TE Georgia: Played in all 14 games, starting in the final two. Finished season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown.

— Chauncey Rivers, DE, Mississippi State: Started all 13 games at defensive end, earning All-SEC second-team honors from the Associated Press. Rivers led MSU defensive linemen in tackles with 43. Rivers led the team in tackles for loss (8) and sacks (5).

—Kristian Welch, LB, Iowa: Started at middle linebacker in all 10 games in which he played, missing three games due to injury. Welch led the team with 87 tackles, including 44 solo stops and 43 assists. He also had nine tackles for loss and three sacks, three pass break-ups, one recovered fumble and one forced fumble.

— John Daka, DE, James Madison: Started in all 16 games at defensive end and was a Second-Team All-American. Daka had 67 total tackles (33 solo), to go with 28.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries and one block.

— Daishawn Dixon, OL, San Diego State: Named a second-team all-Mountain West team selection by the league’s coaches and media. Dixon, 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, started the team’s first 10 games, 12 on the season and played in all 13 on the season, logging 889 out of a possible 962 snaps

— Jacob Breeland, TE Oregon: Finished fourth among all-time Oregon tight ends with 1,225 receiving yards. Breeland was just the eighth Oregon tight end to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards. He had 74 receptions for 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.

— Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU running back: Was team's leading rusher after four games with 49 carries, 264 yards and three touchdowns before going down with a season-ending injury in the fourth game. Williams lso had seven receptions for 47 yards

— Michael Dereus, WR, Georgetown: Appeared and started in all 11 games at wide receiver as a senior. Dereus finished with 41 receptions for a team-high 726 yards, averaging 17.7 yards per catch and tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns

— Evan Adams, OL Syracuse: Four-year starter at guard. Adams, 6-foot-6, 352 pounds, played 3,464 snaps over his four seasons and was credited with 146 knockdown block

— Aaron Crawford, DT, North Carolina: Started all 13 games on the defensive line • Honorable Mention All-ACC. Crawford tied for second on the team with 9.0 TFL • Had 50 tackles and three sacks. His 31 stops (tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense) ranked fifth among all Power 5 interior DL, according to Pro Football Focus.

— Jeff Hector, S, Redlands: Finished out his Bulldog career with 35 total tackles in his senior season. Hector egistered one sack and two tackles for a loss of 21 yards. He also had eight interceptions for178 return yards, including three picks for a touchdown.

— Nick Vogel, K, Alabama-Birmingham: Finished his career as UAB's third-leading scorer in program history (269) and holds the school record for career PAT percentage (.977, 128-of-131). Vogel ade 19-of-23 field goals, 37-of-37 PAT and sent 52 of his 71 kickoffs for touchbacks (12th nationally).

— Bronson Rechsteiner, FB, Kennesaw State: Led the team with 909 yards rushing last season, averaging 8 yards per carry. Son of pro wrestling champion Rick Steiner.

— Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, and was a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Lombardi Award. Huntley was named AP Co-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He tarted all 14 games … 220-of-301 passing (19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) for 3,092 yards, adding 104 carries for 290 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

— Nigel Warrior, DB Tennessee: A three-year starter and a four-year contributor at safety for the Vols, finishing with 239 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career games. In 2019, Warrior earned All-SEC First Team honors, totaling 70 tackles and tying for the SEC lead in the regular season with four interceptions.

— Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri: Three-year starter at center for Mizzou and was recognized for his leadership, strength and durability as one of the anchors along Mizzou’s stacked offensive line. Last season, Colon-Castillo was part of an offensive line group that allowed just 6.08 tackles for loss and 2.25 sacks per game, one year removed from leading the SEC in both categories. He was the team’s 2017 Team Underclassman Leadership Award recipient and earned SEC All-Freshman honors that season.

— Josh Nurse, CB, Utah: Played in all 14 games and started in 10 contests at right corner last season. Nurse had 27 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, one sack and six pass breakups.

— Khalil Dorsey, CB Northern Arizona: Finished his career with eight interceptions and 41 passes defended, setting a career-high in the latter with 12 during the 2019 season. Dorsey was one of just four players to record two seasons of at least 11 passes defended.

— Sean Pollard, OL, Clemson: Played 726 snaps over 15 games (all starts at center), helping Clemson finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and fifth in total offense (school-record 528.7 yards per game). Pollard was a Second-Team All-ACC pick.

— Dom Maggio, P, Wake Forest: Led the ACC with 30 punts of 50 or more yards. Maggio, a Monkton, Md., native, averaged 46.8 per punt last season, which was the second-highest in school history. He finished his career third in Wake Forest history with a 43.65 average.

— Marcus Willoughby, DE, Elon: A defensive team captain that started all 11 games on the defensive line. Willoughby finished the season with 65 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

— Jaylon Moore, WR, Tennessee-Martin: Played in nine games for the Skyhawks at wide receiver while starting in seven games, but missed five games due to injury. Moore had 16 receptions for 292 yards…Notched five touchdowns. He also averaged 18.2 yards per catch.