Ravens Partner with United Way of Central Maryland for ‘Caw to Action’

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While fans can't attend Ravens' game in person, they can still be part of the action. 

The United Way of Central Maryland has partnered with the Ravens organization to create the “Caw to Action” – a program intended to bring Ravens fans together — while socially distanced or virtual — to serve their community this football season.

The #RavensCawToAction includes projects for each month of the football season, giving fans the opportunity to support local communities in lieu of attending a game. The month of September is focused on kids and animals, with opportunities to donate books or collect dog and cat food for local shelters. 

With October just around the corner, the #RavensCawToAction will focus on hunger and environment, and veterans and health will be the focus in November.

“We’re inviting people to team up with their co-workers, family, or friends, or on their own to help our community this football season,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland. “As we continue to navigate this new normal, we’ve created opportunities to do that while still staying safe. 

"Now more than ever, our neighbors and local organizations need help. This ‘Caw to Action’ is a great way to support the Ravens and those in need.”

Participants are asked to share photos of their efforts on social channels using the hashtag #RavensCawToAction. To sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit www.volunteermd.org and click on “Raven’s Caw to Action.”

The Ravens and the majority of other NFL teams are not allowing fans to attend games amid the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teams are pumping in artificial crowd noise through their stadium's speakers.  

