Ravens-Vikings Postgame Notebook

BALTIMORE — The Ravens improved to 6-2 with a 34-31 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

More Record for Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson improved to 12-0 as a starter against teams from the NFC. His 12 straight wins tie Ken Stabler vs. NFC for the second-longest streak of interconference victories by a QB to begin a career in league history. The record is 15 by Bobby Hebert vs. the AFC.

— Jackson finished 27-of-41 for 266 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs (88.1 rating). He added a season-high 120 rushing yards on 21 carries (5.7 avg.)

— In the second half/OT, Jackson was 19-of-24 passing for 201 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT (112.0 rating). He also rushed for 57 yards in the second half/OT, gaining 4 first downs.

— Jackson joined Kyler Murray (2020) as one of two QBs in NFL history to reach 2,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards through a team's first eight games of a season.

— Jackson joined Cam Newton (first five seasons) as the only quarterbacks in history with at least 500 rushing yards in each of their first four seasons.

— With the 5-yard passing score to RB Devonta Freeman, Jackson recorded the 100th TD in his career (79 passing and 21 rushing). Jackson has now either thrown or rushed for a TD in 44 straight games, ranking as the NFL’s longest active streak (next best is Ben Roethlisberger, 22).

— It marked Jackson’s 15th-straight game with at least 1 passing TD, which ties the previous franchise record he set from the 2019-20 seasons.

— For the 16th time in his career, Jackson rushed for at least 50 yards and had at least 2 passing TDs. The 16 such occurrences are the most by a QB through the first four seasons of a career and tie Russell Wilson for the fifth-most overall in NFL history.

— Jackson became the only QB in NFL history with multiple games of 100 yards rushing and 3 TD passes. His first such performance occurred at Cleveland (103 & 3) on 12/22/19.

— Jackson produced his 22nd career game with at least 75 rushing yards, setting a new NFL record (was previously tied with Michael Vick). It was also Jackson’s 10th regular-season game with 100+ yards rushing, tying Vick for the most in NFL history.

Offense Comes up Huge

The Ravens produced 500 yards of total offense, including 352 in the second half/OT. Baltimore had 247 rushing yards (second-most in a game this season), 159 of which came in the second half/OT. Overall, the Ravens were 3-for-3 on fourth down, with all conversions happening in the third quarter and being part of drives that resulted in touchdowns.

Baltimore dominated the time of possession battle (46:04 – 23:40). The Ravens' longest drive of the game included an 18-play, 82-yard push that ate up 10:17 of the clock in the third quarter. That drive was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from QB Lamar Jackson to WR Devin Duvernay (his second of the season).

The Ravens have now won 12 straight games against NFC opponents, dating back to 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active interconference winning streak.

Tucker Hits Another Game Winner

The 36-yard field goal in overtime marks kicker Justin Tucker’s 18th career game-winning boot (including playoffs). Tucker has now connected on 53 consecutive fourth-quarter/OT FGAs and has 2 game-winning kicks this season (66-yarder at Detroit in Week 3).

Touchdown Milestone for Bell

Running back Le’Veon Bell recorded 48 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding a 1-yard TD to give the Ravens a 31-24 lead. The score marked Bell’s 50th-career TD (42 rushing and 8 receiving). Six of Bell’s 11 carries earned first downs, including 2 on third down.