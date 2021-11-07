Ravens-Vikings Week 9 Inactive Players
Ravens and Vikings missing key players for Week 9 matchup.
Ravens and Vikings missing key players for Week 9 matchup.
Here are the inactives.
RAVENS
- RB Latavius Murray
- WR Sammy Watkins
Read More
- RT Patrick Mekari
- NT Brandon Williams
- S Ar'Darius Washington
Vikings
- QB Kellen Mond
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- LB Chazz Surratt
- DT Michael Pierce
Minnesota is also missing three other starters on defense — DE Danielle Hunter, CB Patrick Peterson and S Harrison Smith.