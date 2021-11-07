Ravens-Vikings Week 9 Inactive Players

Ravens and Vikings missing key players for Week 9 matchup.

Here are the inactives.

RAVENS

RB Latavius Murray

WR Sammy Watkins

RT Patrick Mekari

NT Brandon Williams

S Ar'Darius Washington

Vikings

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

LB Chazz Surratt

DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota is also missing three other starters on defense — DE Danielle Hunter, CB Patrick Peterson and S Harrison Smith.