    • November 7, 2021
    Ravens-Vikings Week 9 Inactive Players

    Ravens and Vikings missing key players for Week 9 matchup.
    Here are the inactives. 

    RAVENS

    • RB Latavius Murray
    • WR Sammy Watkins

    • RT Patrick Mekari
    • NT Brandon Williams
    • S Ar'Darius Washington

    Vikings

    • QB Kellen Mond
    • WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
    • LB Chazz Surratt
    • DT Michael Pierce

    Minnesota is also missing three other starters on defense — DE Danielle Hunter, CB Patrick Peterson and S Harrison Smith.  

