    • November 4, 2021
    Ravens-Vikings: Week 9 Predictions Roundup

    Baltimore is the heavy favorite.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The majority of the prognosticators are predicting the Ravens to beat the Vikings in Week 9.

    Here's the roundup.

    — SI/Raven Country

    Analysis: Under head coach Harbaugh, Baltimore is 10-3 in games immediately following a bye week. Since 1996, the Ravens are an NFL-best 17-8 (.680) in games immediately following a bye week. Baltimore has also won 11 straight games against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active winning streak vs the NFC. The Ravens had an extra week to prepare for the Vikings, who are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. The loss of Hunter is huge. Baltimore is also getting healthier with Watkins, running back Latavius Murray and tight end Nick Boyle all with a chance to get back into the lineup. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe could also return after resuming practice last week.

    The Pick: Ravens 34, Vikings 24

    — CBS Sports

    Analysis: "Baltimore is coming off a Week 8 bye and had to take the break with the sour taste in its mouth after falling to the Bengals in Week 7. Prior to that loss to Cincinnati, the Ravens were rolling over their previous three games, outscoring opponents 88-38. So far this season, Lamar Jackson and Co. are averaging 6.2 yards per play (fourth-most in the NFL) and look to be a mismatch against Minnesota, particularly in the running game. Baltimore is averaging the fourth-most rushing yards per attempt (4.9) in the league this season and the Vikings defense is allowing the sixth-most yards per rush. Simply put, Minnesota -- fresh off a loss to Cooper Rush and the Cowboys — don't have the horses to keep up with the talent Baltimore is bringing on the opposing sideline." 

    The Pick: Ravens 30, Vikings 21

    — Los Angeles Times

    Analysis: Ravens got a week off after a thrashing by Cincinnati, and that should help. Minnesota got scorched by Dallas — with Cooper Rush at quarterback — and couldn’t achieve liftoff with Kirk Cousins.

    The Pick: Ravens 28, Vikings 24

    — The Sporting News

    The Vikings are in a tough spot after the Sunday Night Football loss to Dallas, but they have played well on the road this season despite inconsistencies on offense. Will that be enough to hang around with Baltimore, which is coming off a bye week after a blowout loss to Cincinnati? Probably not. 

    The Pick: Ravens 30, Vikings 26

    — Pro Football Network

    Analysis: "The Vikings’ 2021 season has been a roller coaster so far. Their loss to a Cowboys team lacking Prescott is another downturn on the ride. The Ravens have been equally hard to get a read on this season, which makes this game fascinating. Baltimore should win, but it would not really be a surprise if Minnesota came out on top in Buffalo."

    The Pick: Ravens 28, Vikings 24

    — Sportsnaut

    Analysis: "Vincent Frank writes: "Despite regression on defense, we’re still pretty sure that Baltimore will be able to contain Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense coming out of the bye. That will be enough to pull off the home win."

    The Pick: Ravens 27, Vikings 20

