Ravens-Vikings Week 9 Pregame Notebook

BALTIMORE – Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins will not play Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings and will miss his third straight game because of a thigh injury

However, rookie Rashod Bateman is able to play despite missing practice last week with a groin issue.

The Ravens are ranked ninth in the NFL with 2681. pass yards per game after finishing 32nd last season.

Hollywood Brown leads the Ravens with 566 yards receiving with six touchdowns. He's also been targeted a team-high 57 times and has 37 receptions.

Over two games, Bateman has seven receptions for 109 yards.

Watkins leads the team with 16.2 yards per reception. Overall, Watkins has 18 receptions on 32 targets for 292 yards.

Offensive Line Help

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line heading into the Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Baltimore called up Cedric Ogbuehi, the 21st overall selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 draft, from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Ravens also promoted Eric Tomlinson, who has played in every game this season and guard Reginald McKenzie from the practice squad.

"Cedric is a very talented guy," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He has a lot to catch up on, but he's working around the clock on it. He went back (to Seattle), got some things and flew right back across the country and got back to work to really try to catch up and learn what we do and how we call things."

Ogbuehi can play both right and left tackle. He most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks, who released him earlier after appearing in one game at right tackle. Ogbuehi began the season on injured reserve with a biceps injury

Right tackle Patrick Mekari suffered an ankle injury in a 41-17 loss to the Bengals in Week 7. Mekari is expected to get back in the lineup this season.

Tyre Phillips replaced Mekari at right tackle against the Bengals, and will likely start against the Vikings.

Boyle Not Ready

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle is still unavailable even though he has been practicing since Oct. 20. Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury last year against the New England Patriots in Week 9.

Looking to Extend a Streak

The Ravens have won all 11 games against NFC teams with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback. That streak in interconference games is NFL's longest active one and tied for 5th longest since the 1970 merger.

Vikings Moves

The Vikings placed safety Harrison Smith on Reserve/COVID-19 and activated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The Vikings also activated defensive end Kenny Willekes from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Willekes played 16 snaps on defense and seven on special teams in his NFL debut last week against the Cowboys.

Willekes helps replace All-Pro defensive end Danielle Hunter, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle against the Cowboys and will miss the rest of 2021.