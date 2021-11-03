Ravens-Vikings Week 9 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

When

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, 1 p.m., at M&T Bank Stadium.

Spread

Ravens -5.5 (SI Sportsbook).

How to Watch/Listen

Television: Fox / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore

Coverage Map: 506sports.com

Mobile: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website; Ravens Pregame Live: YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app, and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: ESPN Radio.

Stream: Ravens Mobile app; Ravens website

Series History

The regular-season series between the Ravens and Vikings is tied at 3-3. Minnesota won the most previous game, 24-16, in Minnesota. The Ravens won the last game in Baltimore on Dec. 8, 2013, when five players scored touchdowns over the final 125 seconds. The Ravens prevailed 29-26 when quarterback Joe Flacco found wide receiver Marlon Brown for a 9-yard touchdown with 4 seconds remaining in the snow.

By the Numbers

4 – Receiving touchdowns of at least 20 yards for wide receiver Marquise Brown this season, tying Cincinnati's C.J. Uzomah for the NFL’s second-most. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is first with 5.

Notable

The Ravens are 5-2 for the ninth time in franchise history, matching records from 2020, 2019, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2006 and 2000. Each of those seasons Baltimore went on to earn a playoff berth. The Ravens aim to become 6-2 for the seventh time (2006, 2010-12, 2019-20) in team history and for the third-straight season.

Player Spotlight

Tight End Mark Andrews

Andrews has 516 yards receiving this season, ranking second only to Kansas City's Travis Kelce’s 560. Andrews is the NFL’s only tight end with at least 500 receiving yards and a 13.0 yards per catch average (13.9).

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Vikings have been mostly inconsistent defensively, They are ranked 21st against the run (120.9 ypg) and 18th against the pass (246.1 ypg). Teams have stocked the box and stayed in a zone to defend Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is having an MVP-caliber season. He has thrown for 1,943 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jackson also leads the team with 480 yards rushing with another two scores. Jackson has been sacked 21 times. He has also taken several late hits and dealt with a sore back so the bye came at a good time for him to heal. Jackson has several weapons at wide receiver and Sammy Watkins could be back in the lineup after missing the previous two games with a thigh injury. Watkins, Hollywood Brown and rookie Rashod Bateman should be able to create matchup problems with Minnesota's secondary. The Ravens do need to get more production from the running backs and they'll get an opportunity to make plays against the Vikings, whose best pass rusher Danielle Hunter (6 sacks) is lost for the season. He suffered a torn pectoral injury Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Defense

The Ravens are admittedly having challenges with tackling opponents, and that will be a main area of focus heading into the game against the Vikings. Coach John Harbaugh has prioritized better technique and that will be key against Minnesota, which has several playmakers that can extend plays. Minnesota has physical wide receivers, including Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, that are capable of gaining several yards after they catch the ball. Running back Dalvin Cook (4.5 ypc) is also a physical runner. Quarterback Kirk Cousin has thrown for 1,953 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions, He'll attack a Ravens secondary that is ranked last in the NFL, allowing 296.1 yards passing per game. Still, Baltimore will look to shut down the run and make Minnesota one-dimensional with the passing game and possibly turn the ball over.'

Prediction

Under head coach Harbaugh, Baltimore is 10-3 in games immediately following a bye week. Since 1996, the Ravens are an NFL-best 17-8 (.680) in games immediately following a bye week. Baltimore has also won 11 straight games against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active winning streak vs the NFC. The Ravens had an extra week to prepare for the Vikings, who are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. The loss of Hunter is huge. Baltimore is also getting healthier with Watkins, running back Latavius Murray and tight end Nick Boyle all with a chance to get back into the lineup. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe could also return after resuming practice last week.

Ravens 34, Vikings 24