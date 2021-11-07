Ravens-Vikings: What We Learned

BALTIMORE — Justin Tucker hit a 36-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in overtime to give the Ravens a 34-31 victory over the Vikings.

Here's what we learned:

— There is no quit in these Ravens. It was the third time this season they overcame a double-digit deficit to win the game. No lead is safe for Baltimore's opponents. The Ravens are 6-2 and are the best team in the AFC right now.

— Quarterback Lamar Jackson was out of sync early before finding his rhythm midway through the game. Jackson threw an interception in overtime, but the defense responded with a huge stop. Jackson completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 100 or more yards for the 10th time in his career, which ties him with Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. The Ravens always have a chance to win with Jackson behind center.

— The Ravens entered the game with the NFL's worst pass defense and they struggled early before making some adjustments with their coverage and pressure. On the Vikings' first drive, the Ravens allowed a 50-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson, who run past cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark. However, Baltimore played much better down the stretch. The Ravens did suffer another blow as DeShon Elliott had a season-ending torn pec and torn bicep.

— The running backs – Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell — had their best game of the season. Bell picked up several key first downs and scored a touchdown. He finished with 48 yards on 11 carries. Freeman also ran hard and had 79 yards on 13 carries. Overall, the Ravens ran for 247 yards.

— After playing solidly over the first half of the season, the Ravens special teams had some breakdowns. Kene Nwangwu ran back the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a score. The Vikings also converted a fourth down on a fake punt. The Ravens hope that performance was an aberration.