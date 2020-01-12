Ravens vs. Titans Live Scores, Updates, Discussion

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are hosting a divisional playoff game for the third time in franchise history and are heavy favorites against the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore will focus on stopping Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing.

The Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leading candidate for NFL MVP.

First quarter: