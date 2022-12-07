Ravens Week 14 Power Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9.

Here's the Roundup

This Week: 10

Last Week: 9

Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”

This Week: 11

Last Week: 11

Analysis: "The Ravens escaped with a 10-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday, but the victory came at a significant cost. Lamar Jackson exited in the first half with a knee injury, and John Harbaugh acknowledged Monday that the center of Baltimore's universe will likely miss time as a result. If Jackson can't go on Sunday against the Steelers, backup Tyler Huntley will get the call as the Ravens attempt to keep pace with the surging Bengals atop the AFC North. If Jackson misses several weeks, we'll watch Baltimore free-fall out of playoff contention for the second consecutive December.”

This Week: 11

Last Week: 11

Analysis: “The injury to Lamar Jackson is concerning, but it doesn't look like it will end his season. Even so, the offense has been unsteady with him.”

This Week: 10

Last Week: 9

Analysis: “With the red-hot Bengals seemingly in position to take the division, Baltimore might be looking at a wild-card spot if Tyer Huntley has to play for an extended period. That’s fine. Better to have Jackson with the full extent of his powers in the playoffs as he tries to make a lasting impression before what should be a wildly profitable offseason. The Ravens defense, meanwhile, has been the second-best in the league over the past four weeks by DVOA.”

This Week: 8

Last Week: 9

Analysis: "The Ravens have moved from 4.5-point road favorites to three-point underdogs against the Steelers in Week 14. While a postseason berth likely isn’t in jeopardy for Baltimore, there’s no question that they need Jackson back healthy and in a hurry to hold off the surging Bengals in the AFC North.”