Baltimore Ravens Waive Linebacker Jake Ryan

Jake Ryan will not resurrect his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran linebacker was waived by the team on June 11. Ryan became expendable after the Ravens added a pair of dynamic young linebackers — Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison — in this year's NFL draft.

Baltimore officially signed Ryan as a free agent in May after he passed his physical.

Ryan, 28, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and is a productive player when healthy. He amassed 213 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 tackles for a loss, and two fumble recoveries over 45 career games.

Ryan tore his ACL during training with the Packers in 2018. Ryan signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to last season but was limited to two games because of discomfort with the knee.

The Ravens expect Queen and Harrison to see many reps as rookies. It didn't appear there was any room for Ryan in the rotation.

Coach John Harbaugh expects Queen, a first-round pick from LSU, to mostly play at middle linebacker and stay on the field for almost every defensive snap.

Malik Harrison, a third-round pick from Ohio State, will spend much of his time at weakside inside linebacker.

However, both players have the versatility to split roles.

"I think Patrick Queen will play probably at 'Mike' for the most part — right down the middle. Let him use his speed and his instincts to run around and make plays for all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and sub-package," Harbaugh said in a conference call with season ticket holders. "As for Malik, we'll probably start him off at 'Will' in the base package. He also will be representing at 'Mike.' We'll flip those guys around