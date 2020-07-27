Ravens rookie to miss time because of Covid-19 issue

Ravens undrafted rookie safety Nigel Warrior is among six players placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Players on the list might have either tested positive or were exposed to the virus, but teams are not allowed to disclose that information.

In addition to Warrior, the other players on the list are:

Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell

Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard

Browns safety Javonte Moffatt

Cowboys receiver Jon’Vea Johnson

Chiefs rookie wideout Aleva Hifo

These players can be activated when deemed healthy.

Warrior was a three-year starter and a four-year contributor at safety for Tennessee, finishing with 239 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career games. In 2019,

Warrior earned All-SEC First Team honors, totaling 70 tackles and tying for the SEC lead in the regular season with four interceptions.

The Ravens have kept an undrafted rookie on their Week 1 roster for 16 consecutive seasons — the second-longest streak in the NFL behind the Indianapolis Colts (21).

However, it's a difficult time for many of these undrafted free agents.

Ravens oach John Harbaugh did not have the opportunity to fully evaluate the undrafted players because of gathering restrictions with the coronavirus.

"We’ve already missed out on the tryout part of it," he said. "We used to bring in over 20 guys for tryouts, and usually three [or] four of those guys would end up on our training camp roster. We’ve had [undrafted] guys make the team – Zach Orr comes to mind. That’s one part the whole league has already missed out [on]. The guys that you feel bad for are those guys."

In addition to Orr, other undrafted players that have made a huge impact include kicker Justin Tucker, running back Priest Holmes, linebacker Bart Scott, running back Gus Edwards, and center Matt Skura.

"There are so many players that don’t get drafted and then don’t sign right away who end up being really good players," Harbaugh said. "They are good players, and they deserve a shot and a chance. That part probably won’t happen this year, so maybe those guys will get a chance next year.

"As far as who will make it [or] who won’t make it and how this affects [everything], that remains to be seen.”