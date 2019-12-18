Ravens Wary Of Browns' Two-Headed Running Attack With Chubb, Hunt

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their first meeting this season at M & T Bank Stadium.

Cleveland rolled to a 40-25 victory in that Week 4 matchup, which has been one of the high points of its season.

While the Browns (6-8) have struggles since that day, Chubb has not slowed down and leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing. The Browns have also added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more. Hunt has run for 167 yards on 33 carries since returning from a suspension.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team is focused on containing the dual-attack. Baltimore (12-2) can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16.

“They're both in the backfield together quite a bit,” Harbaugh said. “They block for one another. They run routes and flare passes and screen passes out of the backfield quite a bit. They'll line up at wide receiver. They'll run perimeter screens with them. They'll run them up-field on routes, both of them.

“Nick is a big, strong back. He's exceptionally fast. I mean he's a 4.3 guy, right? He's very quick-footed. He's 227-230 pounds, one of my favorite backs coming out in the draft that year. I think he was my top back. Just saying, I really liked him. He's a legit player for sure, and so is Hunt. They both are.”

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has also played some of his best games against the Ravens. Mayfield is 2-1 against Baltimore and has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of those games with five touchdowns and five interceptions for an 86.1 quarterback rating.

Mayfield threw for 342 yards with a touchdown and interception in Cleveland’s victory earlier this season. Even though Mayfield has struggled, the Ravens are not taking him lightly.

“Baker Mayfield is very talented, can make all the throws, is very elusive in the pocket,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He can run the RPO system really well, also. They have excellent receivers. They have some really good pass-catching tight ends and a big, strong offensive line. So, that's a talented group.”