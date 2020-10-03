SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens-Washington Football Team Fantasy Outlook

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens make the short trip to FedExField for a Week 4 matchup against the aptly named Washington Football Team.

There are several players that have Fantasy implications by SI Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano.

Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ravens: Mark Ingram

Fabiano's Take: "Remember last season when Ingram was an absolute stud? Well, a lot has changed. The veteran finds himself smack dab in the middle of a three-headed backfield committee that’s seen him lose work to both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. While Ingram leads the trio in touches (28), he’s averaging 8.7 attempts and is sharing red-zone work with Dobbins. Washington’s defense hasn’t been great against backs, but it has allowed just 123.7 scrimmage yards a game to the position."

Washington: Antonio Gibson 

Sit ‘Em

Fabiano's Take: "As much as I’m a fan of Gibson, who has scored in each of his last two games, this week’s matchup against the Ravens is hard to ignore. This defense has been tough on enemy running backs dating back to last season, allowing an average of just 18.7 fantasy points per game to the position. Gibson still isn’t seeing a featured back’s snap totals (26 in Week 3) or touches (12 in Week 3) either, so green-lighting him this week is clearly difficult. At best, he'll be a risk-reward flex starter."

Defense

Start: Ravens D/ST 

Sit: Washington D/ST

The regular-season series between the teams is tied at 3-3. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has gone 1-2 mark against Baltimore's Beltway rivals. Washington has won the past two meetings, including a 16-10 decision in 2016 and a 31-28 overtime battle in 2012 — the last time the Ravens played at FedExField.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackon, Ravens Poised to Rebound Against Washington

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are looking to put a disappointing performance against the Chiefs behind them with a bounce-back game against Washington in Week 4.

Todd_Karpovich

Washington's Chase Young Ruled Out, Ravens' Stanley questionable

Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young has been ruled out Week 4 against the Ravens because of a groin injury. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Schedule Impaced by NFL COVID-19 Cases

The Ravens had to alter their upcoming schedule after several players on the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the coronavirus.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens OC Greg Roman Responds to Getting Away from Run Game

Do the Ravens abandon the run too quickly? That a question that been asked for much of the week following a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Todd_Karpovich

Sports Illustrated Team Publishers NFL Week 4 Picks

`The Jets and Broncos kick off Week 4 with a Thursday night matchup, while the Ravens look to bounce back at Washington.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens, Marlon Humphrey Agree on 5-Year Extension

The Ravens have reached a five-year, $98.75 million extension with Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the team announced.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Looking to Give Duvernay More Opportunities to Make Big Plays

Over three games, Ravens rookie Devin Duvernay has returned seven kicks for 238 yards, which averages 34 yards per kick. He has also caught four passes for 38 yards.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Not Buying Into Notion There's Blueprint to Stop Lamar Jackson

The few times Lamar Jackson has been shut down by an opposing defense, there is immediate speculation that other teams will follow the same successful strategy.

Todd_Karpovich

Even With Chase Young Likely Out, Ravens Wary of Washington's Defense

John Harbaugh has concerns about Washington's front seven that includes five first-round picks — defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, nose tackle Daron Payne, and defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Looking for More Consistency in the Pass Rush

The Ravens have managed six sacks over the opening three games, which is tied for 17th in the NFL.

Todd_Karpovich