Ravens-Washington Football Team Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens make the short trip to FedExField for a Week 4 matchup against the aptly named Washington Football Team.

There are several players that have Fantasy implications by SI Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano.

Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ravens: Mark Ingram

Fabiano's Take: "Remember last season when Ingram was an absolute stud? Well, a lot has changed. The veteran finds himself smack dab in the middle of a three-headed backfield committee that’s seen him lose work to both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. While Ingram leads the trio in touches (28), he’s averaging 8.7 attempts and is sharing red-zone work with Dobbins. Washington’s defense hasn’t been great against backs, but it has allowed just 123.7 scrimmage yards a game to the position."

Washington: Antonio Gibson

Sit ‘Em

Fabiano's Take: "As much as I’m a fan of Gibson, who has scored in each of his last two games, this week’s matchup against the Ravens is hard to ignore. This defense has been tough on enemy running backs dating back to last season, allowing an average of just 18.7 fantasy points per game to the position. Gibson still isn’t seeing a featured back’s snap totals (26 in Week 3) or touches (12 in Week 3) either, so green-lighting him this week is clearly difficult. At best, he'll be a risk-reward flex starter."

Defense

Start: Ravens D/ST

Sit: Washington D/ST

The regular-season series between the teams is tied at 3-3. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has gone 1-2 mark against Baltimore's Beltway rivals. Washington has won the past two meetings, including a 16-10 decision in 2016 and a 31-28 overtime battle in 2012 — the last time the Ravens played at FedExField.