SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Washington's Chase Young Ruled Out, Ravens' Stanley questionable

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young has been ruled out Week 4 against the Ravens because of a groin injury.

Young, the second overall selection in the 2020 draft, suffered the injury last week against the Cleveland Browns and was not able to practice leading up to the game against Baltimore. Young leads Washington with 2.5 sacks.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) is listed as questionable. When asked whether Stanley could play, coach John Harbaugh replied: "No insight on anybody's status."

Stanley has missed the last two days of practice, and D.J. Fluker could start at left tackle if he's ruled out. 

Even with Young unable to play, Ravens coach John Harbaugh still has concerns about Washington's front seven that includes fouth other first-round picks — defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, nose tackle Daron Payne, and defensive end Montez Sweat. 

"[They have] many first-rounders on that defense," Harbaugh said. "So, if Chase plays, that’s a guy we have to be alert for. But Ryan Kerrigan has done a great job over the course of his career, too. Montez Sweat is a first-round pick. [They have] two first-round tackles.

"Those guys are just tremendous players. They play hard; they’re very physical. That’s one of the challenges when you go against Washington. They have a tremendous front, and [defensive coordinator] Jack Del Rio does a great job with their defense. Of course, [head coach] Ron Rivera is a defensive coach, so they know what they’re doing.”

In addition to Young, linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee), running back Bryce Love (knee) and wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (toe) have been ruled out for Washington. Sims is second on the team with 103 yards receiving. 

Defensive end Ryan Anderson (ankle), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (thigh), tackle Morgan Moses (hip) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) are listed as questionable. 

No players have been ruled out for the Ravens. 

However, in addition to Stanley, linebacker L.J. Fort (thigh), running back Justice Hill (thigh), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine (abdomen), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), wide receiver Chris Moore (finger/thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow) have been listed as questionable.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Schedule Impaced by NFL COVID-19 Cases

The Ravens had to alter their upcoming schedule after several players on the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the coronavirus.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens OC Greg Roman Responds to Getting Away from Run Game

Do the Ravens abandon the run too quickly? That a question that been asked for much of the week following a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Todd_Karpovich

Sports Illustrated Team Publishers NFL Week 4 Picks

`The Jets and Broncos kick off Week 4 with a Thursday night matchup, while the Ravens look to bounce back at Washington.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens, Marlon Humphrey Agree on 5-Year Extension

The Ravens have reached a five-year, $98.75 million extension with Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the team announced.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Looking to Give Duvernay More Opportunities to Make Big Plays

Over three games, Ravens rookie Devin Duvernay has returned seven kicks for 238 yards, which averages 34 yards per kick. He has also caught four passes for 38 yards.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Not Buying Into Notion There's Blueprint to Stop Lamar Jackson

The few times Lamar Jackson has been shut down by an opposing defense, there is immediate speculation that other teams will follow the same successful strategy.

Todd_Karpovich

Even With Chase Young Likely Out, Ravens Wary of Washington's Defense

John Harbaugh has concerns about Washington's front seven that includes five first-round picks — defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, nose tackle Daron Payne, and defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Looking for More Consistency in the Pass Rush

The Ravens have managed six sacks over the opening three games, which is tied for 17th in the NFL.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Washington Week 4 Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Ravens (2-1) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a short trip to Washington Football Team (1-2) in Week 4.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup Has Massive TV Ratings

The Ravens and Chiefs highly anticipated Monday night game did not live up to the hype as far as the matchup on the field, but the television ratings were still solid.

Todd_Karpovich