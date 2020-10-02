Washington's Chase Young Ruled Out, Ravens' Stanley questionable

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young has been ruled out Week 4 against the Ravens because of a groin injury.

Young, the second overall selection in the 2020 draft, suffered the injury last week against the Cleveland Browns and was not able to practice leading up to the game against Baltimore. Young leads Washington with 2.5 sacks.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) is listed as questionable. When asked whether Stanley could play, coach John Harbaugh replied: "No insight on anybody's status."

Stanley has missed the last two days of practice, and D.J. Fluker could start at left tackle if he's ruled out.

Even with Young unable to play, Ravens coach John Harbaugh still has concerns about Washington's front seven that includes fouth other first-round picks — defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, nose tackle Daron Payne, and defensive end Montez Sweat.

"[They have] many first-rounders on that defense," Harbaugh said. "So, if Chase plays, that’s a guy we have to be alert for. But Ryan Kerrigan has done a great job over the course of his career, too. Montez Sweat is a first-round pick. [They have] two first-round tackles.

"Those guys are just tremendous players. They play hard; they’re very physical. That’s one of the challenges when you go against Washington. They have a tremendous front, and [defensive coordinator] Jack Del Rio does a great job with their defense. Of course, [head coach] Ron Rivera is a defensive coach, so they know what they’re doing.”

In addition to Young, linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee), running back Bryce Love (knee) and wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (toe) have been ruled out for Washington. Sims is second on the team with 103 yards receiving.

Defensive end Ryan Anderson (ankle), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (thigh), tackle Morgan Moses (hip) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) are listed as questionable.

No players have been ruled out for the Ravens.

However, in addition to Stanley, linebacker L.J. Fort (thigh), running back Justice Hill (thigh), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine (abdomen), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), wide receiver Chris Moore (finger/thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow) have been listed as questionable.