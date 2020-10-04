Ravens-Washington Week 4 Matchups, Prediction

The Ravens (2-1) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a short trip to Landover, Md., for a game against the Washington Football Team (1-2) in Week 4.

Passing Attack

Ravens: Quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off one of his worst games as a pro Week 3 against Kansas City. He was under pressure most of the night and threw for just 97 yards with a touchdown in the 34-20 loss. Over three games, Jackson has completed 53 of 77 passes (68.8%) for 576 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions for an impressive 112.3 rating. Tight end Mark Andrews also needs to get back on track after a slow start to the season where he's had several uncharacteristic drops. Hollywood Brown also needs to get back into a rhythm of making plays downfield. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Washington: Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. has thrown for 625 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions on the year. Patience is running thin with him among the coaches. Haskins had four turnovers against the Cleveland Browns last week and the Ravens will look to exploit those types of mistakes. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin leads Washington with 16 receptions for 269 yards, but he'll face a challenge against the Ravens secondary. Advantage: Ravens

Running Attack

Ravens: The Ravens need to get the running attack back on track to take some of the pressure off Jackson, who has been sacked 10 times over three games. Washington has allowed 125 yards on the ground over the first three weeks of the season. The Ravens have four capable running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and rookie J.K. Dobbins — and are averaging 166.3 yards per game, ranked fifth in the league. Baltimore needs to stay committed to the running game if when the team trails.

Washington: Rookie Antonio Gibson leads the team with 31 carries for 140 yards. Peyton Barber has also helped carry the load with 36 yards on 21 carries. Overall, Washington is ranked 25th in the NFL with 100 yards per game. The key for Washingtons' running back is to make plays outside where the Ravens have struggled. Advantage: Ravens

Pass Defense

Ravens: The front seven couldn't manage a sack last week against the Chiefs, and that hampered the overall defense. Baltimore is tied for 18th in the NFL with six sacks on the season. The secondary was also exposed by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes who threw for 385 yards with four touchdowns. Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters is primed for a bounce-back game and the secondary matches up well with Washington. The Ravens will look to Haskins guessing with multiple looks and exotic blitzes.

Washington: Rookie defensive end Chase Young has been ruled out Week 4 against the Ravens because of a groin injury. Even with Young unable to play, Ravens coach John Harbaugh still has concerns about Washington's defense, which is allowing 334.3 yards per game — ranked sixth in the NFL. Washington has managed 13 sacks, second to Pittsburgh (15). Young has 2.5 of those sacks. Cornerbacks Jimmy Moreland and Landon Collins each have an interception. Advantage: Ravens

Run Defense

Ravens: Baltimore is mostly stout against the run and has allowed just 107 yards per game, ranked 10th in the league. The Ravens should be able to create matchup problems with defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams. Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen struggled last week against the Chiefs but is second on the team with 21 tackles.

Washington: Even with Young unable to play, Ravens coach John Harbaugh still has concerns about Washington's front seven that includes fouth other first-round picks — defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, nose tackle Daron Payne, and defensive end Montez Sweat. Still, the Ravens should find some room to run. Washington is allowing 125 yards per game, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. Advantage: Ravens

Special Teams

Ravens: Rookie Devin Duvernay provided one of the few highlights last week against the Chiefs with a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Another rookie, James Proche II, has taken over as the full-time punt returner, averaging 12.5 yards. Kicker Justin Tucker has converted all seven of his field-goal attempts. Sam Koch has been busier this season, averaging 45.8 yards per punt.

Washington: Steven Sims Jr. is a versatile player and is averaging 14 yards on kick-off returns and 5.6 yards with returning punts. Kicker Dustin Hopkins has made three of four field-goal attempts and five of six extra-points. Tress Way has been busy with 16 punts, averaging 47.5 yards per kick.

Advantage: Ravens

Prediction

The Ravens need to bounce back quickly from that disappointing loss to Kansas City. Baltimore has more talent on both sides of the ball than Washington and should be able to exploit several weaknesses, especially with its struggling offense that is ranked 30th in the NFL. The Ravens should also be able to control the tempo with their ground attack.

Final Score: Ravens 32, Washington 16