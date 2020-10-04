Ravens-Washington Inactives, Pregame Notes: Fluker Starting for Stanley

LANDOVER, Md. — The Ravens had to make an adjustment to their offensive line when Pro-Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley is unable to play because of a shoulder injury, opening the door for D.J. Fluker to make his first start of the season.

Fluker signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in May after being released by Seattle. Fluker, 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons.

He was the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chargers from Alabama. He spent four years with the Chargers before being released before the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles. Fluker signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the New York Giants in 2017, appearing in nine games before being place on IR in November.

In addition to Stanley, the other Ravens inactive are quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore (finger/thigh), defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), safety Geno Stone. Ben Bredeson, a rookie fourth-round pick from Michigan, is active for the first time.

The Ravens thin on the defensive line with Madubuike and Wolfe both out. However, Baltimore did get a boost with cornerback Jimmy Smith able to plat after missing Friday's practice with a knee injury.

Washington defensive end Chase Young, the second overall in selection in the 2020 NFL draft, was ruled out Friday. The other inactive for Washington are quarterback Alex Smith, wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., defensive back Danny Johnson, linebacker Cole Holcomb and offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles.