Even With Chase Young Likely Out, Ravens Wary of Washington's Defense

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens embattled offensive line received some reprieve with Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young likely out for their Week 4 matchup.

However, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh still has concerns about Washington's front seven that includes five first-round picks — defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, nose tackle Daron Payne, and defensive ends Montez Sweat and Young. 

"[They have] many first-rounders on that defense," Harbaugh said. "So, if Chase plays, that’s a guy we have to be alert for. But Ryan Kerrigan has done a great job over the course of his career, too. Montez Sweat is a first-round pick. [They have] two first-round tackles. 

"Those guys are just tremendous players. They play hard; they’re very physical. That’s one of the challenges when you go against Washington. They have a tremendous front, and [defensive coordinator] Jack Del Rio does a great job with their defense. Of course, [head coach] Ron Rivera is a defensive coach, so they know what they’re doing.”

Washington's defense has been solid over the past three games, allowing 334.3 yards per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. Washington also has managed 13 sacks, second to Pittsburgh (15). Young has 2.5 of those sacks. 

The Ravens have struggled against the pass rush.

On the season, Jackson has been sacked 10 times, which ranks fifth in the NFL. The offensive line is simply going to have to do a better job protecting him in order to keep him healthy.

The offensive line will face another tough challenge against Washington this week even if Young does not play. 

"We certainly appreciate having good players," Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "I think that’s one of the real keys to having success as a coach – have good players. I think Baltimore has a ton of them. 

"So, we’re getting ourselves ready for the challenges for this weekend and understanding that they have a lot of really good football players and they’re well-coached. We’re looking forward to competing on Sunday.”

